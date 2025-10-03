CHICAGO, Illinois—First Hospitality has assumed management and operations of the Hyatt House and Hyatt Place Chicago – Medical/University District. This dual-branded property marks First Hospitality’s fifth multi-brand hotel and expands the company’s Chicagoland portfolio to 16 properties.

The combined hotels include 210 guestrooms in the Illinois Medical District. This marks First Hospitality’s ninth historic property nationwide. The project also reflects First Hospitality’s growing partnership with longtime owner Murphy Real Estate Services, with whom the company already operates voco Chicago Downtown and Holiday Inn Chicago Downtown.

“Expanding our portfolio with Hyatt House and Hyatt Place Chicago – Medical/University District highlights the strength of our continued relationship with Murphy Real Estate Services and our ability to deliver value across multi-brand properties,” said David Duncan, president and chief executive officer of First Hospitality. “We are especially proud to grow in our hometown of Chicago, while also adding to our portfolio of historic hotels.”

“First Hospitality has been very effective and shown exceptional performance at our voco Chicago Downtown/Holiday Inn Chicago Downtown, a dual-branded hotel in Chicago. Entrusting them with our Hyatt House/Hyatt Place nearby was a natural step in our expanding relationship,” said Steve Steinberg, president of Murphy Real Estate Services’ asset management arm, Murphy Asset Management.

Amenities

Hyatt House Chicago – Medical/University District offers apartment-style suites with kitchens, along with complimentary breakfast, a fitness center, and more. Hyatt Place Chicago – Medical/University District also provides flexible meeting spaces, complimentary breakfast, a fitness center, and additional amenities. The property also includes on-site dining at H Bar. Both hotels provide access to the Illinois Medical District, the United Center, and downtown Chicago.