Food and beverage (F&B) has been considered a necessary amenity to adhere to brand standards and/or maintain market competition. F&B is driven mostly by restaurant/outlet sales, as well as banquet/room rental sales for groups. Typically, the banquet sales in the hotel drive the most F&B income to the property due to the predictability in labor costs and expenses. Indirectly, banquet sales correlate with group room bookings and drive more “heads in beds,” the most lucrative department in the hotel.

The restaurant has undergone various iterations due to changing guest dynamics and expectations. Local restaurants steered guests away from hotel property offerings, and combined with high labor costs, incentivized hotel restaurants to offer the minimum level of services. To put it simply, the hotel restaurant had lost its appeal and was considered a loss on the operation.

Recently, numerous innovations attempted to buck this trend. No longer is the standard hotel restaurant hidden; it can now be a chef-driven destination with live music, rooftop locations, or other attractions. Boutique and lifestyle hotel additions led the way with bespoke brands, such as W Hotels, Kimpton, NoMad, The Standard, Ennismore, 21C, etc. This trend impacted property performance, as well as revitalized the local area.

Looking at the basic departmental income, destination offerings are still relatively high-expense departments. The problem becomes this: How does the signature restaurant venue flow to the bottom line? If restaurants aren’t profitable, why should hoteliers consider investment in the space?

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To solve this dilemma, CBRE Hotels utilized the proprietary Trends in the Hotel Industry database to monitor F&B performance from 2019 to 2025. This database is an industry benchmarking tool consisting of 6,000 to 7,000 annual hotel P&Ls. CBRE, as an industry partner, collects the data to provide market insights. CBRE isolated 315 properties reporting from 2019 to 2025. The set is full-service hotels with F&B revenue over 30 percent of total revenues. Some properties were conference/banquet hotels, while others were restaurant-centric, lifestyle concepts.

After cross-referencing the data, the aggregated F&B department is consistent with pre-COVID levels and stable. However, there is an interesting dynamic when isolating restaurant revenues. The hotels with greater restaurant revenue exhibited greater ADR. As mentioned earlier, F&B is predominately restaurant and banquet sales. Using the same 315 hotels and isolating restaurant sales as a percent of F&B revenues, the data showed a strong correlation between restaurant performance and ADR. The top table summarizes the ADR premium associated with restaurant-centric hotels.

In 2019, restaurant-centric hotels had greater ADR. Moreover, restaurant sales over 50 percent of total F&B sales had an ADR more than 50 percent greater than non-restaurant centric F&B hotels (banquet hotels). The bottom table presents the same data for 2025.

Not only is the trend line consistent with 2019 levels, but the ADR premiums scale higher for more restaurant-driven revenue. Last year established the room-rate potential for restaurant-centric hotels. Since “heads in beds” is the name of the hotel game, any amenity that can provide higher room rates should be considered for investment.

Takeaways

Looking at the ROI of just the restaurant itself ignores the potential impact to the rooms department. Destination restaurants may be able to increase the rates guests are willing to pay. The hotel industry is and will always be about the three L’s: Location, Location, Location! But when location is a given, Restaurant, Restaurant, Restaurant! can’t be ignored.

An important caveat: This is national data, and correlation is not necessarily causation. Not all markets are the same and properties differ. So, any individual hotel performance would need to be benchmarked with local peers to explore the avenue of using the restaurant as a potential driver of ADR.

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