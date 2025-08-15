Fairmont Hotels & Resorts Highlights Global Renovations

NEW YORK, NEW YORK—Fairmont Hotels & Resorts unveiled a series of renovations across its global portfolio of properties, including Fairmont Orchid on Hawaii Island and Fairmont Le Montreux Palace.

“These global renovations across Fairmont Hotels & Resorts mark several exciting new chapters in our vast portfolio,” said Omer Acar, chief executive officer, Fairmont Hotels & Resorts. “We’re not just refreshing our spaces, we’re redefining the guest experience to meet the evolving expectations of today’s travelers, while honoring the distinct character that makes these properties special. Our goal is to bring a unified vision to life across all Fairmont properties worldwide, ensuring that every guest, no matter where they stay, experiences the same heartfelt hospitality and service that defines the Fairmont brand.”

Fairmont Hotel Macdonald

Completed in 2024, Fairmont Hotel Macdonald’s guestroom renovation and meeting spaces updated the property while carefully preserving its history. From the original 1915 emblem door handles to bespoke artwork crafted from century-old photographs and restoration of the original ceilings in the ballrooms, the design highlights Edmonton’s past and present.

Fairmont Le Montreux Palace

In April 2025, Fairmont Le Montreux Palace in Switzerland completed its renovation. The restoration of 120 lake-view rooms and the main façade incorporated modern amenities and sustainable improvements.

Fairmont Orchid

In June 2025, Fairmont Orchid on Hawaii Island announced the completion of its multimillion-dollar renovation project to refresh all 540 guestrooms and suites, the resort’s private Gold Floor, and its meeting and event spaces. The renovation includes layouts guided by the ocean’s movement, color palettes informed by the island’s topography, and textures inspired by traditional Hawaiian craftsmanship.

Hamilton Princess & Beach Club

Hamilton Princess & Beach Club, A Fairmont Managed Hotel in Bermuda, completed a significant renovation that debuted in May 2025. The updated Bermudiana Wing includes six one-bedroom suites, each of which can be converted into two-bedroom suites to accommodate families. The refreshed wing’s debut came alongside this hotel’s 140th anniversary. Each renovated guestroom highlights specially commissioned artwork and also reinforces Fairmont’s commitment to sustainability. The hotel is the island’s only Green Key certified hospitality site.

Fairmont Banff Springs

Fairmont Banff Springs renovated its Gatehouse Suite, which offers a balance of comfort and adventure.

The Savoy

In June, The Savoy unveiled a new design for its rooms and suites. Developed by design studio G.A. Group, the new look celebrates The Savoy’s history, reinventing its Edwardian and Art Deco styles with refreshed color palettes, textures, and bespoke furnishings.

The Fairmont Grand Hotel Geneva

The Fairmont Grand Hotel Geneva is undergoing a major transformation that will debut in 2026. The renovation, overseen by Victory Group, will include the building’s facade, which will be redone and include the addition of loggias in the rooms overlooking the lake. The hotel’s interior, inclusive of more than 400 rooms, will be completely renovated, and the seventh level will be completely redesigned with larger spaces.

Fairmont Southampton

The Fairmont Southampton has embarked on a renovation project, which is set for completion in early summer 2026. This $550 million redevelopment will reimagine the 593-room resort, introducing a new beach club with resort pool and cabanas, updated guestrooms, an upgraded lobby and reception area, enhanced restaurant experiences, and reimagined meeting spaces and grand ballrooms.

Fairmont Grand Del Mar

Fairmont Spa & Wellness Center at Fairmont Grand Del Mar has been renovated. Key updates include new treatment rooms, a sound therapy room, an upgraded dressing lounge, and spa technology from Gharieni Group to promote relaxation and sensory immersion.