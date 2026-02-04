Fairmont Hotels & Resorts Debuts in Vietnam With Fairmont Hanoi

NEW YORK, New York—Fairmont Hotels & Resorts announced the opening of Fairmont Hanoi, the luxury brand’s first property in Vietnam. The hotel, designed by Perkins Eastman and Aston Design, offers 241 guestrooms; 38 Fairmont Gold rooms and 12 suites; eight bars and restaurants; a wellness facility; and Hanoi’s largest pillarless ballroom. Marking a significant debut as the first Fairmont in Vietnam, Fairmont Hanoi is situated in the Old Quarter, steps from the Hoàn Kiếm Lake.

Statements from Leadership

Omer Acar, chief executive officer, Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, said, “It is with immense pleasure that we welcome guests to Fairmont Hanoi, marking our inaugural property in Vietnam and unveiling a distinctive new destination for Fairmont Hotels & Resorts. Vietnam is a nation we have long admired for its profound creativity, remarkable resilience, and rich cultural heritage, a spirit which Fairmont Hanoi embodies in every meticulously crafted detail. From its world-class culinary and beverage offerings to the tranquility of its serene spa as well as each thoughtfully designed space, Fairmont Hanoi is conceived as a genuine gathering place—a vibrant social epicenter where celebrations naturally unfold, cherished memories are forged, and everyday moments are elevated into truly unforgettable experiences. This is more than a hotel; it is a captivating home within the city, where luxury, culture, and profound connection converge.”

Mr. Lê Tuấn Anh, deputy chief executive officer of GELEX Group, representing the owner of Fairmont Hanoi, said, “Fairmont Hanoi has been envisioned as a new landmark at the heart of the capital’s economic and commercial center, a place where historical depth meets contemporary spirit. Beyond its role as an iconic development, the project reflects GELEX’s long-term commitment to partnering with Hanoi in creating sustainable values, contributing to a modern and civilized urban landscape while preserving the city’s cultural identity and depth.”

Design

Fairmont Hanoi’s design is inspired by Hanoi’s relationship with the Red River, which can be seen through layered spaces. The forthcoming Presidential Suite combines Art Deco touches and Vietnamese style. The rooms offer views of Hanoi’s Old Quarter, city skyline, or inner garden.

Food & Beverage

The hotel continues Fairmont Hotels & Resorts’ tradition of creating the social hub of its destination with its curated culinary and cocktails through a range of eight restaurants, bars, and lounges on property.

At Tran Dynasty, chef Luke Nguyen presents an interpretation of Vietnam’s culinary heritage. Signature dishes include slow-cooked beef steeped in date and spices; sea bass baked in clay; and “phở trộn” (mixed pho).

Hiryu offers a dining experience inspired by Japanese brushwork and the symbolism of the dragon, with a sushi counter, a teppanyaki table, and a private room.

Bacco, led by chef Nicolas Isnard, serves authentic Mediterranean flavors from day through evening. Table-side offerings include pasta tossed in a giant cheese wheel and sauces finished with a final shave.

High above Hanoi, the Pool Terrace & Bar mixes natural tones, greenery, textured uniforms, and Vietnam’s golden light come together. While these two destinations will debut in the near future, 10 Central Café, YY Bar, and Fairmont Gold Lounge are already welcoming guests with curated offerings.

Wellness

Fairmont Hanoi also provides access to Hanoi’s inaugural Fitness & Wellness Club. The Cirua Spa, Fitness & Wellness Club is a 38,000 square foot retreat highlighting holistic well-being, with its ritual-led offerings comprising: a signature bathhouse with a range of hydrotherapy and thermal facilities; plunge pools, saunas, and steam rooms; and ten dedicated private treatment rooms. The property includes a fitness studio as well.

Meetings and Events

Fairmont Hanoi offers versatile spaces designed for gatherings of various sizes, including a 12,000 square-foot column-free venue. Additional ballrooms and meeting rooms include natural light, collectively forming a flexible destination fit for celebrations, conferences, and cultural moments. The hotel’s comprehensive MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) center totals over 4,000 square meters.

Jean-François Brun, General Manager of Fairmont Hanoi, said, “We are delighted to indulge our guests in Fairmont’s distinguished hospitality and its premier presence in Hanoi. Fairmont Hanoi joins some of the most storied addresses in the world, and we are excited to showcase how we’ve blended our brand’s century-long heritage with the distinctive culture, character, and daily rhythm of Hanoi unfolding around us. For over a century, Fairmont properties around the world have consistently stood at the center of pivotal historical moments, and now at Fairmont Hanoi, that legacy finds a new expression—one rooted in place, enriched by local artistry, and guided by warm, heartfelt service. We are honored to begin a chapter of special and meaningful moments that will be uniquely Hanoi.”