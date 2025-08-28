Fairmont Hotels & Resorts Announces Partnership With Devialet

NEW YORK, New York—Fairmont Hotels & Resorts announced a newly curated partnership with Devialet. As part of the collaboration, Devialet will serve as the sound solution provider for Fairmont and develop a series of guest touchpoints at partner properties, including in-room and in-lobby experiences. Devialet will also provide a hand-picked range of audio products available for purchase at the Fairmont Store.

Omer Acar, chief executive officer, Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, said, “As a brand that has been celebrating since 1907, music has always been integral to the Fairmont guest experience, and partnering with Devialet allows us to further honor this heritage, while delivering the next generation of immersive sound experiences for guests. Fairmont hotels are social epicenters that blend genuine encounters with the heart of the action, creating vibrant spaces where communities gather, which is why our partnership with Devialet is a natural transition.”

Jacques Demont, chief executive officer of Devialet, said, “Our partnership with Fairmont is a natural dialogue between two brands that have made the guest experience their signature. We share a quest to transform moments into lasting memories. By weaving Devialet’s sound signature into the heart of Fairmont’s spaces, we are making acoustic excellence a new cornerstone of hospitality, where each stay becomes an immersive and vibrant experience.”

The partnership includes:

