Fairmont Hotels & Resorts Announces Partnership With Devialet

NEW YORK, New York—Fairmont Hotels & Resorts announced a newly curated partnership with Devialet. As part of the collaboration, Devialet will serve as the sound solution provider for Fairmont and develop a series of guest touchpoints at partner properties, including in-room and in-lobby experiences. Devialet will also provide a hand-picked range of audio products available for purchase at the Fairmont Store.
Omer Acar, chief executive officer, Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, said, “As a brand that has been celebrating since 1907, music has always been integral to the Fairmont guest experience, and partnering with Devialet allows us to further honor this heritage, while delivering the next generation of immersive sound experiences for guests. Fairmont hotels are social epicenters that blend genuine encounters with the heart of the action, creating vibrant spaces where communities gather, which is why our partnership with Devialet is a natural transition.”
Jacques Demont, chief executive officer of Devialet, said, “Our partnership with Fairmont is a natural dialogue between two brands that have made the guest experience their signature. We share a quest to transform moments into lasting memories. By weaving Devialet’s sound signature into the heart of Fairmont’s spaces, we are making acoustic excellence a new cornerstone of hospitality, where each stay becomes an immersive and vibrant experience.”
The partnership includes:
- Soundscapes in Fairmont Gold Guestrooms and Hotel Lobbies: With Devialet’s sound technology, Fairmont lobbies will be enhanced with curated soundscapes that evolve throughout the day. Additionally, Devialet’s bespoke “sound journeys”, paired with delicate lighting cues, will create a multi-sensory experience in select Fairmont Gold guestrooms.
- Products at Fairmont Store: Select Devialet products, including Gemini earbuds and the Mania Bluetooth speaker, will be available at the Fairmont store. Devialet’s Phantom Speaker will soon be available online, allowing guests to recreate the experience at home. Experience the same rich, immersive sound that enhances your stay, then bring it home to recreate the Fairmont ambiance every day.