LOS ANGELES, California—Design Workshop announced the completion of a multi-year landscape architecture transformation of Fairmont Grand Del Mar in San Diego, California, culminating in a series of enhancements designed to elevate the guest experience.

The initiative began with an on-site design charrette in November 2021, led by Design Workshop landscape architects Jeff Zimmermann and Tyson Murray. The planning session established a long-term vision rooted in the natural character of nearby Los Peñasquitos Canyon, aligning landscape strategy with the resort’s brand narrative and positioning.

“From the beginning, our vision was to create outdoor environments that feel effortless for guests and elevate the resort’s design ethos,” said Tyson Murray, project manager at Design Workshop. “Every enhancement deepens Fairmont Grand Del Mar’s connection to the Canyon Preserve landscape while expanding the ways people gather, relax, and experience the property.”

Project Details

The project included several updates, such as:

Grand Social : A seasonal outdoor gathering space designed to drive social engagement and incremental revenue through live music, bocce, private cabanas, fire pits, and flexible event programming.

: A seasonal outdoor gathering space designed to drive social engagement and incremental revenue through live music, bocce, private cabanas, fire pits, and flexible event programming. Canyon Terrace : A nature-inspired outdoor venue that expands event capacity.

: A nature-inspired outdoor venue that expands event capacity. Expansion of outdoor patios for 75 ground-floor rooms: A strategic enhancement that integrates new accommodations into the landscape, reinforcing privacy, open view corridors, and access to curated outdoor rooms.

Each addition draws inspiration from the surrounding canyon environment, utilizing drought-tolerant plant palettes, layered native vegetation, and framed vistas. The design also reinforces the property’s indoor-outdoor lifestyle.

Sustainability was embedded throughout the transformation. The team integrated water-efficient landscape systems and sustainable stormwater management strategies to reduce resource use while enhancing guest comfort and visual appeal.

“Collectively, the improvements are already contributing to the resort’s premier positioning, increasing outdoor activation, and strengthening Fairmont Grand Del Mar’s position as a premier Southern California destination,” added Becky Zimmermann, chief executive officer. “With additional phases planned, the property is emerging as a model for sustainable luxury hospitality where thoughtful landscape architecture not only shapes guest experience, but also drives measurable long-term value.”