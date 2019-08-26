CANTON, N.Y. – The 80-room Fairfield by Marriott in Canton, N.Y. is open with refreshed décor. The Fairfield by Marriott Inn & Suites Canton will operate as a Marriott franchise, owned and managed by Vision Hotels of Corning, N.Y.

The Fairfield Inn & Suites Canton is located on the outskirts of the Adirondack Mountains and offers guests convenient access to St. Lawrence University, SUNY Canton, SUNY Potsdam, Clarkson University and the St. Lawrence River.

The new décor package nods back to the brand’s heritage. Specific elements meant to evoke feelings from the Fairfield Farm include a farmhouse table in the lobby for gathering and connecting, photography from the Fairfield Farm serving as artwork in the lobby and guest rooms, natural materials and unique textures featured throughout, and a history wall in every property showcasing the brand’s roots.

The new guest rooms were designed with the modern traveler’s needs to stay productive on the road in mind. The guestrooms also feature a mobile desk, a comfortable couch, refrigerator, coffeemaker and microwave.

Additional hotel amenities include an indoor swimming pool, a fitness center, valet laundry service, complimentary WiFi, as well as fax and copy services, and offers 1,581 square feet of meeting space to accommodate functions of up to 85 people. A complimentary hot breakfast, featuring oatmeal, scrambled eggs, sausage, make-your-own waffles and other healthy items, such as fruit, yogurt, and whole grain cereals and breads is also available.