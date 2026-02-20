Extreme Hospitality announced the addition of The Franklin on Rittenhouse, a boutique lifestyle hotel in Center City, Philadelphia, to its portfolio of managed properties. This addition strengthens Extreme Hospitality’s presence in the Mid-Atlantic.

Located steps from Philadelphia’s Rittenhouse Square, The Franklin on Rittenhouse is a boutique hotel known for its design and urban location. The property attracts both leisure and business travelers seeking a neighborhood-centric stay in one of the city’s most walkable districts. The hotel includes a speakeasy, Franklin Mortgage & Investment Company, named after what was once considered the largest alcohol ring in the country during the Prohibition era.

Extreme Hospitality will focus on enhancing operational efficiencies, optimizing revenue performance, and elevating guest engagement strategies while preserving the character and authentic sense of place that define The Franklin’s boutique positioning and brand presence.

“We are proud to welcome The Franklin on Rittenhouse to our portfolio,” said Eric Rubino, principal of Extreme Hospitality. “This is a truly distinctive asset in one of Philadelphia’s most charming neighborhoods. Our approach will balance disciplined operational oversight with thoughtful stewardship of the hotel’s boutique identity and celebrated nightlife experience.”