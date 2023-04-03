Extended Stay Suites Atlanta-McDonough Opens

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina—Extended Stay America announced the opening of the Extended Stay Suites Atlanta-McDonough, located in McDonough, Georgia. The property was developed by TGC Group and will be managed by TGC Hospitality Management, both of Wichita, Kansas.

“The Extended Stay America Suites Atlanta-McDonough will serve the increasing pace of demand for extended stay lodging in the area and continues our strategy of growing the brand through franchising,” said Mark Williams, managing director, franchise development, Extended Stay America. “It is always a pleasure to work with owners like TGC Group who invest in their own communities and help us continue to meet the growing demand for extended-stay lodging.”

The four-story, 84-room, newly constructed Extended Stay America Suites will have complimentary WiFi, a breakfast option, cable, a fitness room, onsite guest laundry, and a lobby with additional vending options. In addition, the rooms include kitchens with full-size refrigerators, microwaves, stovetops, cookware, utensils, and dishes, as well as pillowtop beds, recliners, and a workspace.

“We are extremely pleased to add Extended Stay America, McDonough, Georgia, to our portfolio of extended stay assets,” said Nick Esterline, CEO, TGC Group. “The leadership team at ESA, specifically Mark Williams and Greg Juceam, have proven to us that their values and goals align with ours at TGC, and we look forward to continuing to grow the brand with them. With two additional Extended Stay America assets currently under construction in Madison, Alabama, and Asheville, North Carolina, we anticipate a long and successful relationship.”

The Extended Stay America Suites Atlanta-McDonough is located off Interstate 75 in the Atlanta metropolitan area. The property offers access to local businesses and attractions, including Piedmont Henry Hospital, Ken’s Foods, Georgia Power Company, Gordon State College, DeVry University, Heritage Park, the Atlanta Motor Speedway, Southern Belle Farm, and Yule Forest.