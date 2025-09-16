Extended Stay America (ESA) doubled down on its support for corporate customers with the launch of Client Connect, a program designed to simplify long-term hotel stays for business travelers. Kelly Poling, chief commercial officer, Extended Stay America, explained, “Client Connect brings together our suite of business travel services and solutions under one unified program and formalizes our relationship-first approach with travel managers and business travelers.”

Building on Client Feedback

Listening to clients is central to ESA’s strategy, and the launch of Client Connect reflects that philosophy. “The feedback that drove Client Connect came directly from our clients,” Poling shared. “They consistently told us that what sets Extended Stay America apart is the high-touch service our team provides to travel planners and the genuine care we provide to guests. We developed this program specifically in response to the needs of business travelers requiring accommodations for weeks or months.”

Based on that feedback, ESA developed the program to meet the nuanced needs of corporate travelers. “Client Connect provides dedicated account management that understands the complexities of businesses deploying teams for weeks or months—like managing group bookings or handling changes in project schedules,” Poling explained.

Rather than introducing an entirely new set of services, ESA’s goal was to clarify its offerings for business travelers under one platform. “Client Connect isn’t just about creating new capabilities, although we do have some exciting new offerings planned,” Poling noted. “Ultimately, Client Connect was developed to communicate what differentiates our B2B services and solutions. We’ve created a unified program that makes it clear how we work with business travelers and what they can expect from us. It consolidates our existing capabilities under one umbrella, so clients can make the most out of their working relationship with us.

Differentiating in the Segment

The extended-stay category has drawn significant investment from brands across the hospitality industry, but ESA’s legacy gives it an advantage. The company has long specialized in long-term lodging, with expertise that newer brands are just beginning to develop.

“For over 30 years, Extended Stay America has been exclusively dedicated to serving extended-stay travelers with affordability, convenience, and genuine care,” Poling said. “Our differentiation comes from our deep extended-stay lodging experience and relationship-focused approach. Unlike traditional business travel programs focused on shorter-term stays, Client Connect offers solutions tailored to construction crews, traveling nurses, military personnel, and other professionals with extended-stay requirements.”

Among those solutions are account management, booking policies for stay extensions, rates with built-in savings for longer stays, and an updated billing process. Poling shared, “Additional key features of the program include affordable rates with increased savings on longer stays and flexible policies, including easy stay extensions. We also provide streamlined booking through a business-friendly website and mobile app, plus a Direct Bill Program that simplifies invoice management and payment processing for business travel managers.”

Aligning With Business Traveler Needs

The extended-stay services business travelers expect can vary from those of leisure guests. For example, if a corporate client needs to expand their trip because of assignment changes, Client Connect makes it easy to do so. In terms of amenities, ESA’s more than 700 nationwide properties are equipped with features like “fully equipped kitchens, spacious, fully furnished suites, free WiFi, onsite guest laundry, and pet-friendly accommodations—all designed to help business travelers maintain their routines and productivity during extended stays,” Poling said.

Fitting Culturally

Beyond operational efficiency, Poling sees Client Connect as a natural extension of ESA’s company culture, which she described as grounded in care and listening to client needs

“Extended Stay America is all about delivering genuine goodness and listening to the needs of our guests and clients,” she said. “Client Connect perfectly embodies our culture of truly connecting with our clients and understanding their unique needs and challenges. The program formalizes the relationship-first approach that has always been core to who we are. We know our clients need more than just accommodations—they need a true partner who understands their business challenges and provides proactive solutions to keep their teams productive and comfortable.”

Looking Ahead

ESA expects Client Connect to evolve as the program gains traction and as business travel needs continue to shift. Poling said the initiative will be a launchpad for future enhancements, with input from clients driving its growth.

“The program is available immediately to business clients and will serve as the foundation for new enhancements currently in development,” she explained. “We’re committed to continuously evolving Client Connect based on client feedback and evolving extended-stay business travel needs.”

With Client Connect, ESA is aiming not only to strengthen existing business travel needs but also to reinforce its role as a legacy player in the extended-stay market. For the company, the initiative represents a strategic way to build loyalty in a competitive segment, and for the industry, it signals how extended stay is maturing in the business travel landscape.