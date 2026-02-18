Extended Stay America Select Suites — Sterling Opens

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina—Extended Stay America announced the opening of the Extended Stay America Select Suites — Sterling, expanding the brand’s footprint in Colorado. The brand has now opened more than 200 locations.

Developed by Colorado Hospitality Services, the two-story, 104-room property includes suites with full kitchens, a stovetop, microwave, and a full-size refrigerator; on-site guest laundry; complimentary WiFi; an indoor swimming pool; and a recreation room with pool tables, foosball, and other games.

“Extended Stay America continues to grow its Select Suites brand through strategic conversions, providing owners with a proven, scalable extended-stay model tailored to today’s long-term travelers,” said Mark Williams, managing director, franchise development, Extended Stay America. “The opening of an Extended Stay America Select Suites property in Sterling reflects our continued focus on expanding in markets that demonstrate strong, year-round demand for extended stay lodging.”

“Our goal is to provide guests with a reliable, comfortable place to stay that feels more like home,” said Bruce Rahmani, owner, Colorado Hospitality Services. “The Sterling location reflects our commitment to offering practical accommodations that meet the needs of today’s extended stay traveler.”

The Extended Stay America Select Suites – Sterling is located near Sterling Regional MedCenter, Sterling City Hall, Northeastern Junior College, and key logistics and transportation employers such as BNSF, Union Pacific, and Unisco. The area is also home to manufacturing operations, including Sterling Ethanol LLC and Sterling Component Systems.