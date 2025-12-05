Extended Stay America Premier Suites – Yuma Opens

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina—Extended Stay America announced the opening of the Extended Stay America Premier Suites – Yuma. Developed by Armadale Holdings LP, the new four-story, 124-room hotel property marks the brand’s first expansion into Yuma. Located across the street from the Rio Vista Commerce Center and near Yuma Regional Medical Center, the hotel is positioned to serve healthcare professionals, government personnel, business travelers, and contractors.

“As demand for extended stay accommodations continues to grow in regional hubs like Yuma, we’re proud to introduce Extended Stay America Premier Suites to this vibrant and strategically important market,” said Mark Williams, managing director, franchise development, Extended Stay America. “This new hotel reflects our commitment to providing elevated comfort, convenience, and value to guests looking for longer stays, while supporting our partners in delivering consistent performance and guest satisfaction.”

The Extended Stay America Premier Suites – Yuma offers free wi-fi, complimentary healthy breakfast, premium cable, a 24-hour fitness room, and on-site guest laundry. All suites include kitchens with full-size refrigerators, microwaves, stovetops, cookware, utensils, and dishes. All suites also offer signature bedding, recliners, workspace, and extra storage space.

“We are excited to add the Extended Stay America Premier Suites – Yuma to our portfolio,” said David Brown, president, Armadale Capital. “The development and transition team at ESA has been very helpful throughout the development process, and we look forward to continuing to work with them as the property stabilizes. We believe this hotel will be a great addition to the Yuma market, providing new, comfortable accommodations that will benefit both business and transient customers.”