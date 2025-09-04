Finance & DevelopmentDevelopmentExtended Stay America Premier Suites Jacksonville Airport Opens
Extended Stay America Premier Suites Jacksonville Airport Opens

By LODGING Staff
Extended Stay America Premier Suites – Jacksonville – Airport
Photo Credit: Extended Stay America Premier Suites – Jacksonville – Airport

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina—Extended Stay America announced the opening of the Extended Stay America Premier Suites Jacksonville Airport.

“As we continue expanding our Premier Suites footprint in key business hubs, we are excited to bring this extended stay property to the Jacksonville market,” said Mark Williams, managing director, franchise development, Extended Stay America. “This location reflects our commitment to providing exceptional value and comfort for guests who need a reliable place to stay for longer periods, while supporting our franchise partners in strong-performing markets.”

The Extended Stay America Premier Suites Jacksonville Airport offers amenities designed for longer stays, including free wi-fi, complimentary breakfast, premium cable, a 24-hour fitness room, on-site guest laundry, and a lobby with additional vending options. Each suite includes a fully equipped kitchen with a full-size refrigerator, microwave, stovetop, cookware, utensils, and dishes, as well as a widescreen 50″ TV, bedding, a recliner, and a dedicated workspace.

Developed by franchisee TMGOC Ventures in partnership with Willow Street Capital, the new four-story, 124-room hotel is newly constructed and located three miles from Jacksonville International Airport. The property offers proximity to UF Health North Hospital, Jacksonville North VA Clinic, ATS International Services Inc., and Saddle Creek Logistics.

“This is an exciting addition to our portfolio, especially as Jacksonville continues to show strength across medical, logistics, and aviation sectors,” said Sunju Patel, co-founder and managing partner of TMGOC Ventures. “We see the airport submarket evolving rapidly, and our decision to bring a purpose-built Extended Stay America Premier Suites to this location reflects our long-term belief in its growth trajectory. We’re proud to introduce a product that supports the needs of both extended-stay guests and the local community.”

“TMGOC remains focused on developing institutional-quality assets in markets where we see opportunity for sustained growth,” added Glenn Alba, co-founder and managing partner of TMGOC Ventures. “The Extended Stay America Premier Suites brand delivers a strong value proposition for today’s traveler, and we’re pleased to deliver a high-caliber offering that elevates the hospitality experience in Jacksonville’s Northside.”

LODGING Staff
LODGING Staff

