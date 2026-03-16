Extended Stay America Premier Suites Celebrates Fifth Anniverary

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina—Extended Stay America announced the fifth anniversary of Extended Stay America Premier Suites. Since launching in 2021, Premier Suites has become the fastest-growing midscale extended stay brand, reaching nearly 60 open hotels.

Premier Suites is a purpose-built brand designed to meet the needs of today’s extended-stay guests while offering owners an efficient new-construction and conversion-friendly model.

“For more than 30 years, Extended Stay America has defined the extended stay category,” said Greg Juceam, president and chief executive officer, Extended Stay America. “Premier Suites represents our continued evolution—applying everything we’ve pioneered and learned to create a purpose-built brand that addresses a clear opportunity in the midscale extended stay segment. The success the brand has experienced in the past five years reflects strong owner confidence, disciplined growth, and sustained demand for a modern extended stay product.”

Premier Suites hotels include fully equipped kitchens, complimentary breakfast, fitness centers, onsite guest laundry, and dedicated workspaces.

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Extended Stay America remains focused on scaling Premier Suites, while maintaining performance for owners across its entire portfolio. With nearly 60 hotels currently open, the company is on track to reach its next major milestone of 100 Premier Suites hotels open by 2030.