CHARLOTTE, North Carolina—Extended Stay America announced the opening of the Extended Stay America Select Suites—Longview, expanding the brand’s footprint in East Texas. This is the latest development in Extended Stay America Select Suites’ growth since its 2022 launch, with the brand now open in nearly 200 locations.

“Opening the Extended Stay America Select Suites – Longview reflects our continued focus on growing the brand in markets with durable, project-driven, and corporate demand,” said Mark Williams, managing director, franchise development, Extended Stay America. “Longview’s strong manufacturing base, healthcare presence, and regional accessibility make it an ideal market for our Select Suites brand, offering owners a cost-efficient extended stay model aligned with today’s workforce and relocation needs.”

Developed by CenterPoint Hospitality, the two-story, 104-room property provides guestrooms with full kitchens, including a stovetop, microwave, and full-size refrigerator; on-site laundry facilities; and free WiFi. The property has an enhanced patio area with a covered outdoor space, BBQ grills, and picnic tables.

“We are excited to work hand in hand with Extended Stay America on the opening of the Extended Stay America Select Suites – Longview,” said Anant Patel, managing partner, CenterPoint Hospitality. “This property underwent a comprehensive renovation, including significant infrastructure upgrades, to complete its conversion and position it for long-term success. We believe strongly in the extended stay segment and in the growth trajectory of the Extended Stay America brand. Longview’s diverse industrial base and steady demand drivers make this a compelling market, and we look forward to continuing our relationship with the Extended Stay America team.”

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The property is located off Interstate 20 and offers access to major construction, industrial and manufacturing corporations, including Komatsu, Eastman Chemical Company, Westlake Chemical, Trinity Rail, AAON, Genpak, and Norris Cylinder.