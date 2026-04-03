RICHMOND, Virginia—Sandpiper Hospitality announced the opening of the newly built Extended Stay America Premier Suites—Denver International Airport. Owned by Blueline Equity Partners and developed in partnership with Integrated Hospitality Construction, the four-story, 124-room hotel will be managed by Sandpiper Hospitality.

The hotel is located approximately seven minutes from Denver International Airport, six miles from I-70, and two miles from E-470, and it is near major demand generators, including Ball Aerospace, United Launch Alliance, UCHealth, Buckley Air Force Base, Amazon, and Kroger.

The new Extended Stay America Premier Suites hotel offers suites with fully equipped kitchens, full-size refrigerators, stovetops, microwaves, dedicated dining and workspaces, and signature bedding. Amenities include complimentary breakfast, on-site laundry, free WiFi, premium cable, and EV charging stations.

Statements From Leadership

“We are proud to celebrate the opening of Extended Stay America Premier Suites—Denver International Airport and grateful for the opportunity to partner with Blueline Equity Partners on this outstanding project,” said Jim Darter, president of Sandpiper Hospitality. “This hotel is exceptionally well-positioned in one of the most important airport corridors in the country, and it reflects the kind of high-quality extended-stay asset where Sandpiper can deliver meaningful operating performance. We appreciate the confidence Blueline has placed in our team and look forward to driving strong results for ownership while delivering a great guest experience.”

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“The Denver Airport corridor continues to demonstrate durable long-term demand, and we are excited to bring this new Premier Suites hotel to market,” said Steve Daniel, founding partner of Blueline Equity Partners. “Sandpiper Hospitality brings a deep understanding of extended stay operations, a disciplined management approach, and a strong alignment with ownership goals. We are pleased to partner with Sandpiper on this hotel and confident in the team’s ability to maximize the asset’s performance.”