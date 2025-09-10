Extended Stay America Opens New Hotel in Kyle, Texas

Finance & DevelopmentDevelopmentExtended Stay America Opens New Hotel in Kyle, Texas
CHARLOTTE, North Carolina—Extended Stay America announced the opening of the Extended Stay America Premier Suites – Austin – Kyle. Developed by Provident Realty Advisors, Inc., the four-story, 124-room hotel is located between Austin and San Antonio, and only 15 minutes from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

“As demand for high-quality extended stay accommodations continues to rise across Central Texas, we are proud to introduce our Premier Suites brand to the Kyle community,” said Mark Williams, managing director, franchise development, Extended Stay America. “This opening reflects our commitment to working with experienced developers like Provident Realty Advisors, whose expertise will make this property a top choice for both business and leisure travelers.”

The Extended Stay America Premier Suites – Austin – Kyle offers free wi-fi, complimentary breakfast, cable, a 24-hour fitness room, onsite guest laundry, and a lobby with additional vending options. All suites include fully equipped kitchens with full-size refrigerators, microwaves, stovetops, cookware, utensils, and dishes. All suites also include widescreen 50″ TVs, recliners, and a workspace.

“The Extended Stay America Premier Suites Kyle, TX hotel is our second Extended Stay America Premier Suites branded hotel to open this year in Texas,” said Mason Miller, managing director, Provident Realty Advisors. “The city of Kyle, located south of Austin, is one of the fastest-growing cities in the US—and the hotel is positioned to benefit from the city’s rapid growth in extended stay demand. The hotel is conveniently located off Interstate Highway 35, surrounded by retail and restaurants, and adjacent to Ascension Seton Hays Regional Hospital. We look forward to providing a great extended stay lodging option in the city of Kyle.”

In addition to the Kyle property, Provident Realty Advisors has broken ground on a new Premier Suites hotel in Temple, Texas, and opened another Premier Suites in Schertz, Texas, earlier this year. The company’s portfolio also includes Extended Stay America Suites hotels in Texas.

