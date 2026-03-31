Extended Stay America Opens New Hotel in Houston, Texas

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina—Extended Stay America announced the opening of the Extended Stay America Suites – Houston – Galleria. The hotel is owned and managed by Ishan Patel and Binoy Patel of SAI RAM Galleria LLC.

“Opening the Extended Stay America Suites – Houston – Galleria reflects our continued focus on growing in high-barrier, high-demand urban submarkets,” said Mark Williams, managing director, franchise development, Extended Stay America. “Houston’s Galleria district is a proven extended stay market supported by corporate headquarters, healthcare institutions, and energy-sector activity. “This Suites conversion is another example of how the Extended Stay America Suites brand continues to meet long-term business demand through a scalable, operationally efficient model.”

Designed for everyday living, each suite includes a fully equipped kitchen with a full-size refrigerator, stovetop, microwave, and cookware, plus a work and dining area. Additional amenities include free WiFi, on-site guest laundry, free grab-and-go breakfast, and free parking. The pet-friendly hotel also has a fitness room.

“We are pleased to introduce the Extended Stay America Suites – Houston – Galleria to this thriving market,” said Ishan Patel, president, SAI Investment Group. “The conversion positions the asset better to serve Houston’s diverse and resilient business base. We believe strongly in the long-term fundamentals of extended stay lodging and are confident this property will deliver consistent value to both business and leisure travelers.”

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The 146-room property is situated in Houston’s Uptown/Galleria district, with immediate access to Interstate 610 and proximity to premier shopping, dining, and corporate offices, including BP America, Marathon Gas, Westlake Corporation, Woodside Energy, MD Anderson Cancer Center, and Houston Metro Cancer Center.