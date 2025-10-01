Extended Stay America Hosts Annual Owners Conference

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina—Extended Stay America held its annual owners conference in Dallas, Texas, where the company brought together its franchise owners under the theme “Stronger Together.”

Since launching its franchise program in 2018, Extended Stay America has continued to grow, doubling the franchise hotel portfolio while building a larger network of franchise owners.

“Our annual conference is a rare opportunity to bring our franchise owners together, share updates on the extended stay segment, and provide valuable insights to achieve performance,” said Greg Juceam, president and chief executive officer of Extended Stay America. “This year’s ‘Stronger Together’ theme reinforces Extended Stay America’s commitment to collaboration, helping franchise owners connect quality, guest experience, and revenue performance to drive profitability.”

Extended Stay America leaders presented recent performance successes and initiatives that included marketing, sales, operations, design and construction, and training. In addition to these presentations, the conference also provided insights from Cindy Estis Green of Kalibri Labs, a panel discussion on the current state of hotel financing, and best practice sharing amongst franchisees.