Extended Stay America Announces Launch of Client Connect

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina—Extended Stay America announced the launch of Client Connect, a business travel program designed for extended stay business travelers. The new program brings together the company’s suite of business travel services under one unified program, offering personalized partnerships, competitive rates, and streamlined booking solutions.

“As the leader in extended stay for over 30 years, we’ve built our success on truly connecting with our clients and understanding their unique needs and challenges,” said Kelly Poling, chief commercial officer, Extended Stay America. “Our clients tell us that what sets Extended Stay America apart is the high-touch service our team provides to travel planners and the genuine care we provide to guests. Client Connect formalizes that relationship-first approach, bringing together our collective services under one dedicated program that deepens our partnership with travel managers and business travelers.”

Addressing Unique Extended Stay Needs and Challenges

Client Connect was developed in response to the needs of business travelers requiring accommodations for weeks or months. The program offers solutions tailored to construction crews, traveling nurses, military personnel, and other professionals with extended stay requirements. Client Connect provides dedicated account management, affordable rates with increased savings on longer stays, and flexible policies including easy stay extensions. The program also includes streamlined booking through a business-friendly website and mobile app, plus a Direct Bill Program that simplifies invoice management and payment processing for business travel managers.

“As the leader in the extended stay space, we know our clients need more than just accommodations – they need a true partner who understands their business challenges and provides proactive solutions that keep their teams productive and comfortable,” said Tim Horan, group vice president, Extended Stay America. “Client Connect delivers exactly that with cost-effective solutions, policies, and client-focused support that makes managing longer stays easier.”

Extended Stay America has over three decades of experience serving diverse industries from healthcare and construction to government and military. Client Connect leverages Extended Stay America’s nationwide network of more than 700 locations, each offering amenities designed for longer stays, including fully equipped kitchens, fully-furnished suites, free WiFi, free breakfast, onsite guest laundry, and pet-friendly accommodations.

The program is available immediately to business clients, and more enhancements are currently in development.