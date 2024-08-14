PHOENIX, Arizona—Aligned Hospitality Management has completed a rebrand of The Tuxon in Tuscon, Arizona, formerly a Design Hotels property, into a voco by IHG. Now known as voco The Tuxon, this hotel is the first voco in Aligned’s portfolio.

The brand transition took 90 days. The voco flag was chosen to grow the hotel’s performance by attracting business travelers as the Tucson market has a solid corporate contribution.

The 112-key voco The Tuxon is located off I-10. Local attractions include the Tucson Botanical Gardens, the Tucson Museum of Art, and Saguaro National Park. The building’s design echoes the motor lodges that once defined the U.S. travel scene, blending vintage aesthetics with modern amenities, such as walk-in rain showers, WiFi, and 50” televisions with casting capabilities. The hotel also offers an outdoor pool and is pet-friendly.

“The Tuxon has a stellar reputation, and we were thrilled for the opportunity to elevate this property’s prior successes,” said Bryan Tubaugh, founder and CEO of Aligned Hospitality Management. “We were able to leverage Aligned’s expertise in the Tucson market and work in tandem with IHG to transition this hotel quickly and with minimal interruptions. We’re so excited to see how this change influences our business in the months and years to come.”

Tubaugh also gave LODGING additional insights into the rebrand as he further explained the rationale for the change.

“Design was incredible for the hotel,” said Tubaugh. “It helped launch the name and built great momentum for leisure travelers. Due to the market The Tuxon is in, Tucson, Arizona, ownership, and Aligned felt that IHG’s standing within the corporate sector would help carry the momentum to our business travelers. IHG has a long-standing reputation for gearing toward our corporate travelers and an excellent reputation as an owner-friendly partner with a strong reservation system.”

Tubaugh further touted the teamwork of Aligned and IHG when it came to executing the rebranding in a timely and efficient way.

“The quick transition was a team effort. We were able to utilize our team’s strengths in different facets of the business. We also had an amazing transition team from IHG. As mentioned earlier, their owner-friendly mindset assured us that we would hit our target date for opening and worked with us hand in hand through the entire process,” added Tubaugh.