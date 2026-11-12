Industry NewsEvolution Hospitality Adds The Brandywine to Its Portfolio
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Evolution Hospitality Adds The Brandywine to Its Portfolio

By LODGING Staff
The Brandywine, Radnor, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel
Photo Credit: The Brandywine, Radnor, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel

PLANO, TEXAS—Evolution Hospitality, a subsidiary of Aimbridge Hospitality, announced that it has added The Brandywine, a Marriott Bonvoy Tribute Portfolio Hotel in Radnor, Pennsylvania, to its portfolio. The newly opened, 121-room boutique hotel draws its identity from the Main Line’s golden age of rail travel, combining antique and modern influences in the design and artwork throughout the property and in its two signature dining venues, Merrick’s Tavern and Pomelo Rooftop Terrace.

Brandywine Realty Trust, the hotel’s owner and developer, selected Evolution Hospitality for its expertise in opening and operating distinctive, design-forward lifestyle hotels — a fit for a property built around a singular sense of place.

“We built The Brandywine envisioning a new level of hospitality on the Main Line, so we are excited to partner with Evolution Hospitality to leverage their expertise to deliver the best experiences for our hotel guests, customers, neighbors, and office tenants alike,” said Jerry Sweeney, President & CEO of Brandywine Realty Trust.

Located minutes from Villanova University and SEPTA’s regional rail station, the hotel sits within Brandywine Realty Trust’s 2.1 million-square-foot Radnor footprint on a master-planned corporate and medical campus anchored by Penn Medicine.

“The Brandywine’s Main Line heritage, design and culinary program set it apart. Evolution Hospitality is dedicated to making sure every guest feels that distinction. That’s exactly where Evolution’s lifestyle expertise comes in, from the first impression at check-in to the exceptional service guests remember long after they leave,” said Matthew Boettcher, Senior Vice President, Operations at Evolution Hospitality. “We’re honored Brandywine entrusted us to bring their vision to life, one guest at a time.”

Anchoring the ground floor of the hotel, Merrick’s Tavern was named for Samuel Vaughan Merrick, the first president of The Pennsylvania Railroad, and features nods to the area’s historical significance throughout the space and the menu. The restaurant serves a seasonal, farm-driven American menu beneath soaring ceilings and a pastoral mural, with a front-and-center bar pouring bourbon and rye from Pennsylvania distillers, along with a private dining room – The Club Room – for private events and dinners.

Five stories up, Pomelo Rooftop Terrace turns treetop views into the main event, with an English greenhouse-inspired design of glass walls, greenery, and a fire pit. The seasonal menu leans into shareable plates paired with botanical cocktails, creating an ambiance for enjoying and socializing.

The 80,000 square foot hotel is designed to evoke nostalgic charm with modern finishes, featuring nods to the area’s history throughout, including a gallery wall of artwork behind the reception desk, and works of art by local Main Line area artists. For meetings and events, the hotel offers Laurel, a 1,500-square-foot flexible venue with a retractable wall and direct access to a landscaped outdoor patio. Amenities include in-room dining, complimentary covered on-site parking, and pet-friendly accommodations, with select suites offering private outdoor access.

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