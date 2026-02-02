NORTH BETHESDA, Maryland—Everhome Suites continued to grow its national footprint with recent openings in Texas, Kentucky and New Jersey. These additions marked a milestone for the brand, with 27 Everhome Suites properties now open nationwide.
Designed for guests seeking apartment-style accommodations for longer stays, Everhome Suites offers suites with fully equipped kitchens, modern design, and a range of amenities.
“Extended stay continues to be one of the most compelling segments in lodging, and Everhome Suites is a key part of our growth strategy,” said Matt McElhare, vice president and extended-stay segment lead at Choice Hotels International. “This redesigned prototype reflects the disciplined, insight‑driven approach we bring to the segment—ensuring we’re developing solutions that meet owners where they are today while positioning them for long‑term success. By integrating feedback from developers and operators, we’re delivering a smarter, more efficient design that enhances project viability and elevates the guest experience.”
Recent Openings
The newly opened hotels were developed with longtime collaborators of Choice Hotels, Highside Companies.
The latest additions to the Everhome Suites portfolio include:
- Everhome Suites San Antonio, Texas, opened in October 2025. The property is positioned near major employers and attractions in one of Texas’ most popular cities, and it offers proximity to Lackland Air Force Base, the South Texas Medical Center, and corporate offices for USAA and Wells Fargo. The hotel also serves leisure travelers visiting SeaWorld San Antonio and the city’s downtown area.
- Everhome Suites Bowling Green, Kentucky, opened in November 2025. This property caters to extended-stay guests connected to Western Kentucky University, the GM Corvette Assembly Plant, and major healthcare facilities such as The Medical Center at Bowling Green. Its location also provides access to regional manufacturing hubs and attractions like the National Corvette Museum.
- Everhome Suites Somerset, New Jersey, opened in late December 2025. The hotel will serve the New Jersey corridor with easy access to Rutgers University, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, and Johnson & Johnson’s corporate headquarters. The property is also positioned near major highways.