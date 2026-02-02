NORTH BETHESDA, Maryland—Everhome Suites continued to grow its national footprint with recent openings in Texas, Kentucky and New Jersey. These additions marked a milestone for the brand, with 27 Everhome Suites properties now open nationwide.

Designed for guests seeking apartment-style accommodations for longer stays, Everhome Suites offers suites with fully equipped kitchens, modern design, and a range of amenities.

“Extended stay continues to be one of the most compelling segments in lodging, and Everhome Suites is a key part of our growth strategy,” said Matt McElhare, vice president and extended-stay segment lead at Choice Hotels International. “This redesigned prototype reflects the disciplined, insight‑driven approach we bring to the segment—ensuring we’re developing solutions that meet owners where they are today while positioning them for long‑term success. By integrating feedback from developers and operators, we’re delivering a smarter, more efficient design that enhances project viability and elevates the guest experience.”

Recent Openings

The newly opened hotels were developed with longtime collaborators of Choice Hotels, Highside Companies.

Advertisement

The latest additions to the Everhome Suites portfolio include: