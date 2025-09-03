Everhome Suites Announces Seven New Openings

NORTH BETHESDA, Maryland—Everhome Suites, the midscale extended stay brand from Choice Hotels International, Inc., announced the opening of seven new properties across the United States. Choice Hotels now has 17 Everhome Suites open, 16 under construction, and 45 in the pipeline. The brand is on track to have nearly 25 hotels open by the end of the year. The opening of the new Yuma location marks the brand’s 20th property.

“Opening our 20th Everhome Suites is a meaningful milestone that reflects continued interest from the development community,” said Ron Burgett, senior vice president, extended stay development, Choice Hotels International. “Our continued expansion into new and diverse markets highlights Everhome’s compelling value for developers—thanks to its efficient prototype, flexible operating model, and ability to meet rising demand for extended stay accommodations. These strengths are enabling us to enter into a range of markets nationwide, including those in high-barrier and strong growth markets.”

Everhome Suites Bozeman, MT , opened in May 2025. The property will serve travelers visiting Montana State University, Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital, and the region’s outdoor recreation economy. The hotel is situated near Yellowstone International Airport and Big Sky Resort.

Everhome Suites Ontario, CA, opened in July 2025. The 113-room hotel is positioned near Ontario International Airport and major transportation corridors. The property offers proximity to regional employers such as Gold Star Foods and Kindred Hospital Ontario, and is just minutes from Ontario Mills. Guests can also enjoy nearby recreational options like Cucamonga-Guasti Regional Park. The hotel also offers apartment-style suites with full kitchens, a 312-square-foot meeting room, and amenities tailored for both business and leisure travelers.

Everhome Suites San Bernardino, CA, opened in July 2025. The 114-room hotel is situated off I-10 near Loma Linda and downtown San Bernardino. The property serves visitors to Loma Linda University Medical Center, Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, and the San Bernardino County Government Center. It also offers proximity to regional attractions like the San Bernardino County Museum and the First Original McDonald's Museum, as well as major logistics and distribution hubs.

Everhome Suites Yuma, AZ, opened in July 2025. The 122-room hotel is positioned to support military and government travelers with nearby access to Marine Corps Air Station Yuma. The property also serves medical professionals and patients visiting Yuma Regional Medical Center, and offers proximity to Arizona Western College and the Yuma Palms Regional Center.

Everhome Suites Newington, NH, opened in July 2025. The 106-room hotel is located near the Mall at Fox Run and Portsmouth International Airport. The property supports demand from the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard and nearby manufacturing facilities, including Sig Sauer, SubCom, and Lonza Biologics. It also serves travelers visiting Portsmouth Regional Hospital and the University of New Hampshire.

Everhome Suites Rochester, NY, will open in August 2025. The 114-room hotel is situated along I-390 and serves a population of healthcare, education, and manufacturing travelers. Key demand drivers include the University of Rochester's Strong Memorial Hospital, Unity Hospital, and major employers such as Kodak, L3Harris, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics. The property is also near the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport.

Everhome Suites Somerset, NJ, will open in August 2025. The 114-room hotel is positioned near I-287 and serves a mix of corporate, healthcare, and logistics travelers. The property is close to the Colgate-Palmolive Global Technology Center, Johnson & Johnson, and the Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

Paladin Equity Capital, a developer on several of the new Everhome Suites properties, shared its perspective on the Southern California openings:

“Developing new hotels in Southern California requires persistence, creativity, and the ability to navigate significant barriers to entry, including high land costs, complex entitlements, municipal planning, and infrastructure requirements,” said Phillip Powers of Paladin. “These openings showcase our team’s dedication and problem-solving, as well as the valuable partnership and commitment from the cities of San Bernardino and Ontario. These new Everhome Suites represent our continued confidence in the future of the brand and the long-term strength of the Southern California extended stay hospitality market.”

Everhome Suites properties offer fully equipped kitchens, spa-style bathrooms, closets, one-bedroom suites with in-room washer and dryer, locally inspired touches, weekly housekeeping, free WiFi, pet-friendly options, a multipurpose lobby, outdoor amenities like barbeque grills and firepits, the tech-enabled Homebase Market, a 24/7 fitness center with Peloton bikes, and guest laundry facilities.