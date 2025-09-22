eTip Ends Housekeeping Week With Record-High $14,000 Tip

SAN FRANCISCO, California—eTip concluded Housekeeping Week and highlighted a milestone—a single tip of $14,000 given through the platform, which marked a new record.

The overall volume of tips processed during Housekeeping Week increased 10 times compared to 2024, underscoring the rapid adoption of digital tipping as the new standard in guest-to-staff appreciation.

“Housekeepers and service workers are the backbone of every guest experience, and their dedication deserves lasting recognition—not just fleeting acknowledgment,” said Nicolas Cassis, co-founder and chief executive officer of eTip. “The $14,000 tip we witnessed underscores how deeply guests value great service. Our mission is to ensure that level of appreciation is possible every day, so these incredible team members always feel seen and valued—not only during a designated celebration.”

Multiple partner hotels commented on using eTip:

