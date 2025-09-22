eTip Ends Housekeeping Week With Record-High $14,000 Tip

SAN FRANCISCO, California—eTip concluded Housekeeping Week and highlighted a milestone—a single tip of $14,000 given through the platform, which marked a new record.
The overall volume of tips processed during Housekeeping Week increased 10 times compared to 2024, underscoring the rapid adoption of digital tipping as the new standard in guest-to-staff appreciation.
“Housekeepers and service workers are the backbone of every guest experience, and their dedication deserves lasting recognition—not just fleeting acknowledgment,” said Nicolas Cassis, co-founder and chief executive officer of eTip. “The $14,000 tip we witnessed underscores how deeply guests value great service. Our mission is to ensure that level of appreciation is possible every day, so these incredible team members always feel seen and valued—not only during a designated celebration.”
Multiple partner hotels commented on using eTip:
- “The process for enrolling our staff has been flawless. Great incentive given to our staff to do the best work that they can. Our staff has been taking advantage of the additional opportunity to make money,” said an assistant operations manager at a luxury bed and breakfast in Florida
- “I like how easy it is for the guests to leave our staff tips (we are a cash-free hotel) and also how easy it is for managers on the back end to process payroll tips,” said the general manager of a large boutique in San Diego, California.
- “eTip’s digital tipping is a great recruiting tool. Housekeeping & pool staff are wild about it. We also love the ease of the program,” said a hotel Manager of a large branded hotel in Georgia.