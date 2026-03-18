eTip Announces Acquisition of Shiny Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO, California—eTip Inc. announced its acquisition of Shiny Solutions Inc., a workforce technology provider offering digital tipping, employee engagement, recruitment, scheduling, and performance-based recognition tools.

eTip’s platform enables hospitality operators to digitize, manage, and reconcile gratuities through a secure and fully compliant infrastructure—while providing real-time financial transparency. Internal operator data consistently demonstrates that improved earnings visibility and financial empowerment are directly correlated with increased employee satisfaction, engagement, and tenure.

By integrating Shiny Solutions’ employee engagement and productivity modules—including recruitment workflow support, scheduling optimization, and performance-based incentive frameworks—eTip expands its ability to help operators retain and motivate frontline teams.

In addition, eTip AI will provide owners and managers with actionable, real-time insights into workforce engagement, tipping behavior, and performance trends—enabling data-driven decisions that improve employee retention, operational efficiency, and guest experiences.

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Platform Details

From an economic perspective, the combined platform introduces multiple opportunities to strengthen partner ROI and long-term operating efficiency through:

Reduced Turnover Costs: Lower voluntary attrition decreases recurring recruiting, onboarding, and training expenses.

Lower voluntary attrition decreases recurring recruiting, onboarding, and training expenses. Increased Workforce Productivity: Financially empowered and recognized employees are better equipped to deliver consistent guest experiences.

Financially empowered and recognized employees are better equipped to deliver consistent guest experiences. Improved Guest Satisfaction & NPS: Engaged staff contribute to higher service quality, driving measurable improvements in guest reviews and guest satisfaction scores.

Engaged staff contribute to higher service quality, driving measurable improvements in guest reviews and guest satisfaction scores. Actionable Intelligence via eTip AI: Owners and operators gain visibility into engagement trends, incentive effectiveness, and performance metrics to take proactive, data-driven action.

Owners and operators gain visibility into engagement trends, incentive effectiveness, and performance metrics to take proactive, data-driven action. Operational tools for managers: New SaaS modules supporting team scheduling, recruitment, and incentive management, compatible with existing transactional tipping flows.

Statements From Leadership

“Employee retention and guest satisfaction are intrinsically linked in hospitality,” added Nicolas Cassis, co-founder of eTip. “By combining financial wellness infrastructure with engagement and operational tooling, we’re creating a differentiated platform that enables hotels to support their teams more effectively—reducing turnover while empowering staff to deliver exceptional guest service that drives stronger guest reviews and higher guest satisfaction scores.”

“With this partnership, we’re extending eTip’s value proposition beyond gratuity enablement to holistic workforce optimization,” said Robert Petteruti, co-founder of eTip. “Our partners will gain access to tools that support both employee financial empowerment and operational efficiency—delivering measurable retention outcomes while enhancing the guest experience.”

As part of the transaction, Shiny Co-Founder and CEO Rebecca Robinson will join eTip as head of strategic initiatives, where she will lead the integration and rollout of these capabilities across eTip’s global partner ecosystem.

“Shiny was founded with a clear mission: to address the labor shortage through innovative, worker-centric technology,” said Rebecca Robinson, Shiny’s co-founder. “Joining forces with eTip represents a natural next step in that journey—combining two complementary platforms to build something truly differentiated in the market. Together, we will continue to deliver meaningful impact for line-level workers, elevated experiences for guests, and measurable financial returns for owners and operators.”