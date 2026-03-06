Essex Hotel Management Adds Six Properties to Its Portfolio

ROCHESTER, New York—Essex Hotel Management announced that it has entered into an agreement with Larkin Hospitality that adds six properties to its management portfolio, growing it from 11 properties to 17.

“Essex was in a position to help Larkin grow its portfolio in a smart and sustainable way,” said Barbara Purvis, president of Essex Hotel Management. “Our management expertise gives them the support they need to oversee a larger portfolio, and our arrangement helps to take both of our companies to the next level.”

Per the agreement, Essex will provide support and direction to the above property team, oversee portfolio operations and renovations for Larkin, and assist with developing and supporting new properties. The agreement adds 581 keys to Essex’s portfolio—including Marriott, Choice, Hilton, and IHG properties—while also marking Essex’s entry into the New England market and bringing on its first AC Hotel.

Additional Details

Initial top priorities included assessing and guiding the above-property and on-property teams; evaluating and adjusting rate and sales strategies for each hotel; instituting more defined policies and procedures; and inspecting the properties to identify any major capital items requiring repair/replacement. Two of the hotels are slated for rebranding, with the renovations scheduled to begin this fall. Essex also assisted with the soft opening of the AC Hotel in Saratoga Springs in December and is now overseeing post-opening punch-list items.

“We are just thrilled to be working with Larkin Hospitality on this project,” Purvis said. “They are a fantastic company and well-established in the hospitality space. They share our values, performance priorities, and long-term vision, which make them ideal for building the type of relationship we so value with our owners and partners.”