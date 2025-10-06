Enseo Whitepaper Finds Opportunities for Guestroom Digitization

PLANO, Texas—Enseo announced the release of a new whitepaper detailing challenges and opportunities in the new era of guestroom digitization. Titled “The Power of Connections – Speed, Service, and Value Driving the Digitized In-Room Guest Experience,” the report helps hotel brands and owners minimize friction, enhance quality, elevate guest satisfaction, control costs, and open new revenue streams at a time when hotels are being asked to do more with less and guests are demanding more than ever.

Brian Gurley, CEO of Enseo, said, “To meet the operational challenges of today’s hotel market, operators are leaning heavily on a convergence of technology innovation and best-in-class service—to improve operational efficiency, ensure long-term sustainability, and build even higher levels of guest satisfaction. Enseo’s The Power of Connections concludes that ultimately it is all about connections—even amid industry headwinds and ever-escalating guest expectations, hoteliers must unlock a new level of connection between guests and properties, and among the technologies that power seamless experiences. I urge hoteliers at all levels to read this report, which details the path forward in a newly digitized ecosystem.”

New Connections for a New Reality

Today’s guest baseline expectations for in-room technology continue to rise, aligning with their experience at home. Premium streaming, smart-home automation, and connectivity are the order of the day. Especially in the upscale and luxury segments, hoteliers must meet and exceed these expectations, or risk falling behind.

At the same time, achieving it can be complex and costly. Hotels operate in a fragmented ecosystem, where owners, management companies, and global brands all influence purchase decisions. These decisions are even more challenging at a time when high labor and capital expenditures (CapEx) costs continue to pressure hotels to do more with less. As a result, hoteliers are seeking solutions that break through the clutter and achieve better experiences without breaking the bank.

David Goldstone, president of Hospitality at Enseo, said, “Service is both the answer and the differentiator for brands, hotel owners, management companies, and operators. It is about service, and this is where the new Enseo sets itself apart. Hoteliers not only need to align with technology providers who control their own service and support centers, but also provide world-class service and support.” He concluded, “Enseo is honored to work with best-in-class hotels and resorts to deliver the forward-looking results envisioned in this whitepaper.”