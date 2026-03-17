Enseo Debuts Refreshed Brand Identity

PLANO, Texas—Enseo launched a renewed strategic focus with a refreshed brand identity and vision. For more than 26 years, Enseo has provided in-room entertainment and connectivity technology for hotels. As guest preferences continue to evolve and operational complexity increases, Enseo is expanding its vision with a modernized guest experience, greater visibility into property performance, and new opportunities for revenue and long-term business growth. Enseo provides hoteliers with a connected platform that powers in-room entertainment, managed WiFi, hotel marketing, proactive property monitoring, and employee safety devices.

“This refined focus and rebranding represents far more than a visual update; it reflects a strategic evolution for our company,” said Brian Gurley, chief executive officer of Enseo. “Over the past several years, we’ve modernized our platform, expanded our capabilities, and sharpened our focus on delivering measurable value for our hotel partners. Our new visual identity reflects the transformation happening across our business and the trust we’ve built through reliability and service. It signals our commitment to continued innovation and long-term growth alongside our hotel partners.”

Enseo’s newly adopted approach to collaboration reflects the company’s belief that exceptional hotel team experiences enable exceptional guest experiences—when guest experience and hotel experience work together, it drives meaningful business results.

“The new Enseo is focused on delivering personalization at scale, seamless connectivity, and consistent performance across all installations,” said David Goldstone, president of hospitality at Enseo. “Our goal is to provide the foundation that makes modern hospitality possible, helping hotel leaders anticipate guest needs rather than react to them, while improving operational clarity and strengthening long-term financial performance. This next chapter reflects who we are today: a forward-looking and trusted technology partner committed to measurable impact, operational confidence, and sustained value for our partners.”