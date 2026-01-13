Ennismore Surpasses 200th Hotel Opening

Ennismore detailed its key openings for 2026 across its network of hotels, resorts, and F&B destinations. The announcement of its 2026 opening lineup coincides with the group surpassing the 200th hotel opening milestone, representing more than a doubling of its network in four years. The openings include debuts across multiple regions.

In the Americas, the reopening of Delano Miami Beach reimagines the popular destination. In Mexico City, Ennismore will introduce two brands for the first time, Hyde and Mama Shelter. In Europe and Africa, Delano will open in London, Mama Shelter will open in Lake Como and Cape Town, and Morgans Originals will debut in Paros and Mumbai—representing Ennismore’s first openings in Greece and India. Hyde continues to expand its footprint across the Asia-Pacific region, with hotel openings in Perth and Bali. Within the ALL Inclusive Collection, Rixos continues to grow, debuting in the Americas with Cancun, launching its first Asian destination, Rixos Phu Quoc in Vietnam, and opening Rixos Murjana in Saudi Arabia.

Gaurav Bhushan, co-chief executive officer of Ennismore, said, “2026 marks a defining moment for Ennismore as we continue to scale our platform globally while staying true to the individuality and creativity that define our brands. Surpassing 200 hotels in just four years is a testament to the strength and desirability of our ecosystem, and our upcoming openings—from the return of Delano Miami Beach and the launch of Delano London to the expansion of Rixos across the Americas and Asia—reflect both the pace and ambition of our growth. As we enter new markets, including South Africa, Greece, India, and Vietnam, and take our F&B brands under Paris Society into the US for the first time, we remain committed to delivering diverse, culturally resonant experiences for guests around the world.”

Key Openings

Some of Ennismore’s key openings for 2026 include:

Americas

Delano Miami Beach will reopen in early 2026. The property includes 171 guestrooms and suites and offers poolside bungalows and signature penthouses. The hotel also provides wellness offerings, curated retail, and four restaurant and bar concepts curated by Paris Society, Ennismore’s F&B platform, including the return of the Rose Bar.

Hyde Mexico City Reforma is set to open in mid-2026 in a prime location on the Paseo de la Reforma. The hotel will include 106 rooms; Niko, a Japanese restaurant; Sun & Moon, a cocktail bar; a gym, and meeting rooms.

The opening of Mama Shelter Mexico City in Roma Norte, in mid-2026, will bring 100 rooms, a restaurant and bar, a courtyard with a stage, a rooftop bar with skyline views, a gym, and spaces for meetings or private events to the city.

Surrounded by white sand beaches and the Caribbean Sea, Rixos Cancún will open in late 2026. The property includes 345 rooms and suites, and it will offer live entertainment, daily sports, fitness activities, a sensory spa and wellness journeys, and dedicated kids’ and teens’ facilities.

Asia Pacific

Growing its presence across Asia-Pacific, Hyde Bali Seminyak will bring the brand to Seminyak Beach in early 2026. The hotel will have 59 Balinese-inspired suites, including two dedicated swim-up suites, a rooftop restaurant with sunset views, and a beach club.

Hyde Perth, opening in early 2026, marks the brand’s expansion of its Australian footprint. Located on Pier Street, the property will include FARRA, a modern Greek restaurant, which serves local produce and is inspired by Mediterranean summers.

Asia’s first Rixos resort, Rixos Phu Quoc Vietnam, is set on Vietnam’s Hon Thom Island. The beachfront property will open in mid-2026 and include over 1,700 rooms, 22 dining venues, and extensive wellness and leisure facilities, including Rixy Kids and Teens Clubs, water sports, botanical gardens, and a theater. The family-friendly resort blends Turkish-inspired hospitality with Vietnamese culture.

Located on the private island of Kuredhivaru, Mondrian Maldives will bring the brand to the Noonu Atoll in late 2026. The 105-room resort will include overwater and beachfront villas and three-bedroom beach pool residences, as well as dining, a luxury spa, and immersive cultural experiences.

Europe & Africa

Luura, a new family-owned brand, will join Morgans Originals, a collection of independent hotels. Situated on the island of Paros, the adults-only, all-suite seafront property—set to open in early 2026—will offer accommodations with private pools and outdoor terraces, along with a private chapel, two restaurants, an extensive wellness area, and event space for weddings and exclusive buyouts.

Set on the shores of the Egyptian Red Sea, Rixos Premium Magawish Bay View—set to open in early 2026—will include 442 rooms, suites, and villas, and culinary offerings from Peruana Nikkei, Casa Fiesta, and the Mykonos Beach Club. Additional amenities include a private beach, an infinity pool, the Azure Adults Lounge, and a spa. Guests also benefit from shared access to the facilities at Rixos Premium Magawish Suites & Villas.

Located in Como, Mama Shelter Lake Como—set to open in mid-2026— includes 150 rooms, with 21 suites, and four restaurants and bars, including a rooftop bar, Café Gelato, and a poolside restaurant. Guests can also enjoy a rooftop pool, a wellness area, meeting spaces, and private karaoke rooms.

In Cape Town, Mama Shelter Cape Town Hotel and Residences will mark the brand’s first property in South Africa. Set to open in mid-2026, the property will offer 127 rooms, 62 residences, a rooftop deck with views from Table Mountain to the Atlantic seaboard, a fitness center, and co-working and retail spaces.

Marking the British debut of Delano, Delano London is set to open in late 2026. Designed by Archer Humphryes Architects, the hotel will include 67 rooms and suites, alongside a reimagining of Miami’s Rose Bar, a new restaurant conceptualized by Ennismore’s F&B platform, exclusive retail, and a curated wellness space.