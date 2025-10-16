Ennismore Announces Signing of Delano SoHo New York

Ennismore announced the signings of Delano SoHo New York and Delano London ahead of the reopening of the original Delano Miami Beach. Alongside New York, Miami, and London, Delano has also debuted in Dubai and Paris recently.

This growth builds on Ennismore’s partnership with Cain, which acquired a minority stake in Delano in 2024. As part of this next chapter, Ennismore also welcomes Ben Pundole as chief brand officer for Delano.

Delano Miami Beach

The Delano Miami Beach property will officially reopen its doors in early 2026. Located in South Beach, the hotel highlights the art and culture of its surrounding city. The design pays homage to the building’s Art Deco roots through the preservation of historical features. The accommodations include 171 guestrooms and suites. Delano Miami Beach will be home to four restaurant and bar concepts, including a recreation of the Rose Bar.

Delano SoHo, New York

Located on Spring Street in Hudson Square, Delano SoHo New York, currently known as The Dominick, offers proximity to SoHo. The 391 guestrooms and suites have curved silhouettes, rich textures, and bespoke finishes. Event spaces are available at the top of the 46-story tower.

Advertisement

Delano London

In partnership with Signature Developers and DCD Properties, Delano London is set to open in late 2026. The property is situated steps away from Kensington Gardens and Hyde Park. Highlights include a fireplace, a curated library, and a retail space. The hotel will have 67 guestrooms and suites.

The ground-floor restaurant at Delano London will be curated by Ennismore’s food and beverage platform. Also set to make its London debut is Miami’s Rose Bar. The bar’s design includes dusky, red-tinged lighting, sculptural textures, and low-slung velvet corners, and it will have lounge, meeting, and private dining spaces, as well as live music areas that can be configured to host social gatherings.

Sharan Pasricha, founder and co-chief executive officer of Ennismore, said, “With the debut of Delano Dubai and the much-anticipated reopening of Miami Beach, Delano has entered a new chapter in its celebrated history. Few hospitality brands have achieved such cultural resonance, and as we look ahead, we remain committed to protecting that legacy while evolving it for a new generation of discerning travelers. At this important moment, I am pleased to welcome Ben Pundole as chief brand officer. Ben’s creative leadership and deep understanding of hospitality will be key as he guides the brand into its next era. He will oversee thoughtful growth while further strengthening Delano’s position within the luxury lifestyle space. With Ben on board, Delano will continue to blend refinement, relevance, and innovation, creating experiences that are not only memorable but truly iconic.”

Gaurav Bhushan, co-chief executive officer of Ennismore, said, “Delano is entering an incredibly exciting phase of global growth as we continue to grow an icon that continues to define the art of luxury lifestyle. Upcoming openings in some of the world’s most dynamic destinations—Miami, New York, and London—will build on the brand’s established presence in Paris and Dubai. A strong pipeline, including projects in Istanbul, Puglia, Marrakesh, and Costa Rica, along with several others under negotiation in key markets, reflects the continued global appetite for this iconic brand. What makes Delano so compelling for owners is its ability to combine timeless style, immersive lifestyle programming, and a proven track record of cultural relevance. It’s a brand that not only creates exceptional guest experiences but also delivers long-term value, which is why it continues to resonate so strongly with our partners around the world.”