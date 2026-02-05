Engine Launches Engine Spaces Marketplace

DENVER, Colorado—Engine announced the launch of Engine Spaces, making it the first business travel platform to integrate workspace booking alongside flights, hotels, and rental cars. The new marketplace launches with Choice Hotels as a premier service provider, and will tap into Engine’s nationwide hotel network, giving business travelers and remote workers access to more than 40,000 professional meeting and event spaces across the United States.

Platform Details

With Engine Spaces, anyone can browse options—from small conference rooms to large event venues—with the ability to filter by city, date, and amenities. Each listing includes estimated pricing, photos, descriptions, and a built-in inquiry form that sends requests directly to hotels. All space details are centralized within Engine, with no need to check multiple sites or contact hotels directly to ask about details or pricing.

For hotels, Engine Spaces makes it easier to connect with travelers and fill meeting spaces that often go unused. According to a December 2025 Engine poll of hotel operators, 82 percent of hotel meeting and event spaces are booked less than half the time. The platform offers dedicated, professional listings for each space, and hotels can easily upload images and key details so travelers can quickly assess fit. Instead of fielding manual inquiries, detailed requests go straight to a designated inbox.

“Engine was built to power connection through simplified travel, and Spaces is a natural extension of that mission,” said Elia Wallen, founder and chief executive officer of Engine. “Today, too many teams are stuck hunting for places to meet or settling for coffee shops and lobbies. By bringing professional meeting spaces into our platform, we’re making it easier for workers to plan travel and collaboration in one place. We’re excited to give modern, distributed teams a better way to come together, get work done, and move faster.”

“Choice Hotels International has a network of over 7,500 hotels, many of which offer dedicated meeting and event spaces designed specifically for business travelers. Choice Hotels has invested in meeting rooms and flexible spaces that make it easy for planners to bring their vision to life, and we continue to expand how these spaces are showcased to companies planning meetings and events as part of their business travel,” said Kaaren Hamilton, vice president of global sales at Choice Hotels. “We’re excited to collaborate with Engine on Spaces because it gives Choice Hotels a new way to surface our meeting spaces within a platform where companies are already booking business travel. Engine Spaces integrates Choice Hotels’ meeting spaces into the platform, supporting engagement between planners and our owners and operators. We’re excited to connect more of our guests with professional and reliable spaces for their meetings and events.”