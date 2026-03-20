Engine Announces Integration With SAP Concur

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana—Engine announced an integration with SAP Concur. Through the integration, Engine’s network of more than 900,000 global hotel properties will be available to Concur Travel users via the Hotel Connector, and Engine customers who also use Concur Expense can benefit from automatic e-receipt integration.

Through a direct integration with Hotel Connector, users of the new Concur Travel solution can now select Engine as their hotel provider, with bookings and payments processed through Engine, while preserving existing workflows within the SAP Concur ecosystem. Business travelers gain direct access to Engine’s hotel inventory and competitive rates, combined with flexible and centralized payment capabilities, all within the Concur Travel ecosystem. Companies maintain full visibility and control over travel spend, helping ensure bookings remain within policy without adding operational complexity.

Integration Details

Many Engine customers already use Concur Expense, and this integration streamlines expense management. Concur Expense consolidates organizational spend data into a single solution, improving visibility and simplifying reporting. Now, the Concur Expense integration will automatically transfer receipts from the Engine booking platform to SAP Concur.

“At Engine, we’re on a mission to power connection through simplified travel,” said Florent Silve, executive vice president of supply and strategy at Engine. “We’re proud to integrate with Concur to give more businesses access to Engine’s hotel inventory and make it easier for our customers to manage expense reports within a familiar ecosystem. Engine is more than a travel platform; we are also a trusted technology partner with the capability to integrate into complex ecosystems at scale.”