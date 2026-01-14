ESOPUS, New York—Emerson Hospitality announced its acquisition and redevelopment of Black Creek Barns, a 153-acre estate in Esopus, New York, into a 70-room resort that blends adaptive reuse, contemporary design, and immersive craft-driven experiences. Construction is underway, with the resort scheduled to open in late 2027.

Located in the Hudson Valley, just 90 miles north of New York City, minutes from the Poughkeepsie Amtrak station, and adjacent to the John Burroughs Black Creek Trail, Black Creek Barns is situated on a former agricultural complex once owned by Colonel Oliver Hazard Payne and originally designed by Julian Burroughs, son of conservationist John Burroughs. Emerson Hospitality plans to transform the estate into a luxury destination that honors the region’s heritage while introducing experience-focused programming.

Project Details

The redevelopment will restore six structures and introduce newly built cabins and suites, totaling 70 luxury accommodations. Key resort amenities include:

A 7,000-square-foot indoor event hall for weddings, festivals, concerts, and corporate retreats

A 9,000-square-foot craft and design center

Two dining venues, including an all-day casual cafe and an American tavern

A greenhouse-inspired wellness center with a gym, saunas, a steam room, and plunge pools

An outdoor cliffside pool, retail and exhibition spaces, and extensive walking trails

Family and pet-friendly amenities, including firepits, a children’s ramble, and a dog run

“Black Creek Barns is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to create a destination shaped by history, landscape, and community,” said Jordan Goldberg, principal and chief executive officer of Emerson Hospitality. “It is a privilege to work with the Town of Esopus to reimagine this historic campus as a resort and gathering place that combines craft, nature, wellness, and hospitality in a completely new way for the Hudson Valley.”

Advertisement

Financing

The redevelopment is supported by a $38 million financing structure, which was arranged by IPA Capital Markets and includes:

A $19 million construction loan from The LCP Group

A $19 million C-PACE facility from Imperial Ridge Real Estate Capital and PACE Loan Group

“Jordan and the Emerson team have the vision and expertise to create something truly special,” said Mark Boyer, chief executive officer of Imperial Ridge. “Black Creek Barns will deliver a best-in-class experience and become a remarkable asset to the Hudson Valley.”

“Black Creek Barns demonstrates the versatility of C-PACE financing,” said Rafi Golberstein, chief executive officer and founder of PACE Loan Group. “By partnering alongside The LCP Group and a strong sponsor, we were able to support both the construction and rehabilitation of this historic property.”

“Emerson Hospitality has a transformative vision for this estate, and our role was to structure a capital stack that made it achievable,” said Jordan Ray, executive managing director, capital markets at IPA. “C-PACE financing provided the flexibility to lower the cost of capital while securing terms aligned with the project’s long-term success, and LCP delivered flexible senior capital to complete the financing.”

“Adaptive reuse and a hotel project of this nature require experienced sponsorship and a lender that is comfortable underwriting the operational complexity,” said Francis Lively, chief executive officer of The LCP Group. “Emerson has a clear vision and the operating depth to execute it, and we were pleased to provide construction financing structured to support both the asset’s heritage and its evolution into a best-in-class asset.”

C-PACE financing will fund high-efficiency building systems and sustainability improvements, including ENERGY STAR windows, LED lighting, advanced HVAC and water systems, high-efficiency kitchen equipment, solarium glazing, and energy-efficient pool and spa systems. Prefabricated cabins by B&B Micro Manufacturing will further support a low-impact, environmentally conscious development plan. R.L. Baxter Building Corp. will serve as general contractor for the project.