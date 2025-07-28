Embassy Suites by Hilton Gulf Shores Beach Resort Opens

ATLANTA and GULF SHORES, Alabama—Embassy Suites by Hilton Gulf Shores Beach Resort (“Embassy Suites Gulf Shores”), a resort-style hotel located along Alabama’s white sand beaches, opened its doors. Developed by Peachtree Group, Woodbine Development Corporation, and DD Partners LLC, the eight-story, all-suite hotel offers Gulf views, several food and beverage options, and resort-style amenities.

“We’re thrilled to open this landmark project in the heart of Gulf Shores,” said Greg Friedman, managing principal and chief executive officer at Peachtree Group. “With its irreplaceable beachfront location, resort-style amenities and vibrant gathering spaces, Embassy Suites Gulf Shores Beach Resort is designed to be a centerpiece for visitors and the community alike.”

For Friedman, the project carries personal meaning. “I spent a lot of summers and school breaks in Orange Beach and Gulf Shores as a child,” he said. “It’s special to come full circle and have a hand in creating a place where more people can enjoy this incredible destination and where locals can benefit from the new restaurants, amenities, and gathering spaces.”

The Embassy Suites Gulf Shores includes 257 all-suite guestrooms, most of which offer direct Gulf views. A variety of dining, drinks, and live entertainment options are available throughout the resort.

Sound Wave, the open-air venue located above the beach, offers daily live music and panoramic views. The space includes a sound system and an extensive menu of food and drinks. The Cove Bar, a poolside retreat, serves cocktails and light bites. Tide & Table blends coastal dining with Southern-inspired cuisine. The three-meal restaurant, situated just above street level, offers water views and an indoor-outdoor bar.

The hotel also offers 13,620 square feet of enclosed meeting and pre-function space, including a 7,800-square-foot ballroom. A three-story parking garage and more than 7,600 square feet of retail space, including a Starbucks, complete the property’s offerings.

Situated steps from attractions like the Hangout Music Festival, National Shrimp Festival, and the NCAA Beach Volleyball Championships, Embassy Suites Gulf Shores offers access to Gulf State Park, the Wharf at Orange Beach, golf courses, and Foley’s Sports Complex.

“Our vision was to create a hotel that adds to the energy and vibrancy of Gulf Shores, a place where visitors can relax, celebrate, and experience everything the destination has to offer,” Friedman said. “We believe Embassy Suites Gulf Shores will quickly become a favorite for both leisure travelers and the meetings and events community.”

Embassy Suites Gulf Shores will be managed by Peachtree Group’s hospitality division.

“We’re honored to welcome guests to Embassy Suites Gulf Shores Beach Resort and grateful to be part of this welcoming community,” said Adam Bailey, general manager of Embassy Suites Gulf Shores. “From thoughtful design and resort-style amenities to the beachfront location, every detail of the hotel reflects the spirit of Gulf Shores. We’re pleased to offer an experience unavailable anywhere else on Alabama’s coast.”