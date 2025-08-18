Embassy Suites by Hilton Chattanooga Downtown Opens

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee—Vision Hospitality Group opened the doors to the new Embassy Suites by Hilton Chattanooga Downtown. Located in the riverfront district, the seven-story hotel offers 184 suites, upscale accommodations, and curated amenities. The Embassy Suites marks Vision Hospitality Group’s 15th hotel in the Chattanooga market.

Among its offerings will be a rooftop restaurant and bar overlooking the nearby Tennessee River and Tennessee Aquarium, and a street-level restaurant. The venues will be open to both hotel guests and the public. Vision has partnered with the local hospitality group SquareOne Holdings to manage and execute the food and beverage operations in the hotel. In addition, SquareOne will develop and operate the rooftop restaurant and bar. Details about the concepts and opening dates will be announced soon.

The hotel also includes a contemporary lobby bar, an enhanced indoor pool, and 3,000 square feet of flexible meeting space suitable for corporate gatherings, weddings, and social events.

“This hotel represents our long-standing commitment to our hometown of Chattanooga and our belief in its continued growth,” said Mitch I. Patel, founder and chief executive officer, Vision Hospitality Group. “We’re proud to open our doors and create a special space that connects people to the heart of Chattanooga’s riverfront district.”

Continued Growth Across the Southeast

With the opening of the Embassy Suites by Hilton Chattanooga Downtown, Vision Hospitality Group continues to grow its portfolio across the Southeastern United States and beyond. The company now owns and operates a portfolio of 44 hotels nationwide.