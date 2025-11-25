Embassy Suites by Hilton Birmingham Completes Renovation

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama—Embassy Suites by Hilton Birmingham announced the completion of its multi-million-dollar renovation. Owned by RLJ Lodging Trust and managed by Hilton, the 242-room all-suite hotel—located minutes from Downtown Birmingham—has updated all guest suites, meeting spaces, and public areas.

“Birmingham’s tourism landscape continues to grow and thrive, welcoming visitors to discover all the city has to offer; our renovations are perfectly timed to support the destination’s momentum,” said Brandon Claypool, general manager, Embassy Suites by Hilton Birmingham. “We’ve completely revitalized every aspect of the hotel to meet the evolving needs of today’s travelers, creating a welcoming home base that reflects both the vibrant spirit and the warm hospitality of our dynamic city.”

Design Updates

Refreshed Guest Suites: Each of the hotel’s two-room suites has been fully updated with modern furnishings, enhanced lighting fixtures, new carpeting, and curated décor. The design includes a palette of deep blues and grays with burnt orange accents. Artwork of the Alabama Theatre is displayed in the living space of each suite.

Modernized Atrium & Lobby: The open-air atrium has been turned into a social hub with a contemporary, updated aesthetic. Several new seating areas provide spaces for guests, while the redesigned front desk offers a welcoming check-in experience.

Upgraded Meeting & Event Spaces: The hotel's 5,100 square feet of flexible meeting space has been enhanced with new carpeting, lighting fixtures, wall treatments, paint, and abstract artwork. Upgraded furnishings include large wood tables with plush brown leather executive chairs in the conference rooms, as well as navy blue and silver chairs ideal for social gatherings in the ballroom. All meetings and events continue to be exclusively catered by Ruth's Chris Steak House.

Indoor Pool Enhancements: The indoor pool area has been updated with new loungers, tables, and chairs.

Updated Fitness Center: The fitness center has been refreshed with new flooring, paint, and equipment, including a Peloton Bike, modern exercise machines, and free weights.

Whether visiting for business, attending an event, or exploring the city, guests at Embassy Suites by Hilton Birmingham are ideally positioned near the city’s top attractions. The hotel is just minutes from the Birmingham Zoo, Birmingham Botanical Gardens, Birmingham Museum of Art and more, offering a mix of nearby cultural, recreational, and outdoor experiences. With a variety of amenities to support the needs of today’s travelers, the hotel offers the brand’s signature free made-to-order breakfast and a complimentary evening reception. Guests can also enjoy the renowned fine dining of Ruth’s Chris Steak House, located within the hotel, featuring an unmatched blend of upscale ambiance and world-class cuisine for travelers, business guests, and locals alike.

With these renovations, Embassy Suites by Hilton Birmingham elevates both its spaces and the guest experience, reaffirming its dedication to Hilton’s customer promise of delivering exceptional hospitality and personalized service. From seamless digital check-in to attentive, friendly team members, every touchpoint is designed to create a warm, welcoming environment where every guest feels cared for.