Element North Austin Tech Ridge Opens

AUSTIN, Texas—The Element North Austin Tech Ridge opened, offering an extended-stay experience in one of Austin’s fastest-growing technology and business hubs. The hotel includes 124 guestrooms and suites, flexible meeting space, and resort-style amenities designed for both short-term and extended-stay travelers. The hotel is managed by Concord Hospitality.

Each guestroom includes a microwave, refrigerator, and an individual water filtration system for drinking water. Most rooms also provide fully equipped kitchens with full-size refrigerators and cooktops. Amenities include complimentary breakfast, fitness facilities, meeting and event space, and an oversized outdoor pool.

“We are thrilled to welcome guests to Element North Austin Tech Ridge and provide a modern extended-stay experience in this rapidly growing area of Austin,” said Eddie Adair, general manager. “From fully equipped kitchens and filtered drinking water in every room to convenient access to dining, shopping, and entertainment, our goal is to create a stay that feels both comfortable and elevated for every guest.”

Located minutes from major technology employers and business hubs, the hotel also provides easy access to some of the region’s most popular attractions and entertainment destinations. Nearby highlights include The Domain, one of Austin’s premier shopping and dining destinations, with popular stores including Apple, Nordstrom, Louis Vuitton, Dillard’s, Nike, Macy’s, and Alo Yoga. Guests can also enjoy nearby entertainment at PopStroke Austin, an entertainment complex with mini golf, dining, pickleball, volleyball, ping pong, and more.