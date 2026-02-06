Element New Orleans Downtown Opens

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana—Element New Orleans Downtown opened, introducing a new extended-stay hotel option in New Orleans’ Central Business District. The newly built property is part of the Element by Marriott brand and is designed to support both short-term visits and longer stays with flexible accommodations.

The hotel includes 216 guestrooms and suites, each offering a fully equipped kitchen, separate living and workspace areas, and eco-conscious design elements filled with natural light. The rooms provide Westin Heavenly mattresses, supporting Element’s wellness-driven approach to travel.

Amenities include complimentary daily Rise hot breakfast, a fitness center, bicycle rentals, complimentary Wi-Fi, and flexible meeting space totaling 624 square feet.

The hotel is within walking distance of Canal Street and less than a mile from the Caesars Superdome and Smoothie King Center, with easy access to the French Quarter and New Orleans’ streetcar lines.

Advertisement

Bentley Legacy Group will manage Element New Orleans Downtown, overseeing day-to-day operations and guest experience.

“We’re proud to manage Element New Orleans Downtown in a city known for its hospitality, culture, and energy,” said Matt Berge, president of Bentley Legacy Group. “This property reflects a thoughtful approach to design and guest comfort, offering travelers a true home-away-from-home experience in a prime New Orleans location.”