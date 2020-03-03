Nothing spoils a guest’s stay at a hotel faster than pests. That usually conjures images of insects and rodents in people’s minds; however, hoteliers may want to consider nuisance bird problems in this same category.

Knowing if a bird problem exists at a property begins with understanding bird behavior, what attracts them, and where they can create issues.

What Attracts Birds to Hotels?

Pigeons, sparrows, starlings, seagulls, crows, grackles, and geese can be attracted to hotels and resorts for a variety of reasons, including: tall buildings, green spaces, water features, protected/sheltered spaces, and food. Birds can spread up to 60 diseases that are harmful to humans. Aside from health and safety risks, the potential for eyesores, property damage, and guest disruption also exists.

Eight Hotspots for Birds in Hotels

Hoteliers can do a quick evaluation of their properties by reviewing eight hot spots to look for signs of bird activity.