NEW YORK, New York—Preferred Hotels & Resorts announced that Edgewood Tahoe Resort joined its Legend Collection—a curated portfolio of independent luxury hotels.

Situated on 235 acres along the South Shore of Lake Tahoe, Edgewood Tahoe Resort draws inspiration from the mountains and lake that surround the property. The Lodge includes 154 guestrooms and suites with private balconies and lake, golf, or mountain views. The property also offers 14 two-to-five-bedroom Villa Suites, which include partial to full kitchens, heated private patios with Jacuzzi tubs and fire pits, and personalized concierge service.

Food & Beverage and Wellness

Edgewood Tahoe Resort also has a collection of dining, wellness, and outdoor experiences. Culinary offerings include The Edge Restaurant & Lounge, which offers seasonal cuisine with panoramic lake views; The Bistro, which serves guests from breakfast through dinner; and Brooks’ Bar & Deck. Wellness offerings include Spa Edgewood, which provides locally inspired treatments. The resort also has an 18‑hole golf course.

The resort is also undertaking a clubhouse expansion that will introduce a new lakefront ballroom, expanding the resort’s capacity for weddings, meetings, and special events beginning in March 2027.

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Statements From Leadership

“Joining the Legend Collection marks an exciting new chapter for Edgewood Tahoe Resort and reflects the extraordinary dedication of our team,” said Siobhan Fajayan, general manager of Edgewood Tahoe Resort. “Our goal has always been to create a guest experience that feels both exceptional and deeply connected to Lake Tahoe. We are honored to be recognized among Preferred Hotels & Resorts’ most distinguished properties.”

“Edgewood Tahoe Resort was envisioned as a destination that celebrates the beauty of Lake Tahoe while setting a new standard for luxury in the region,” said Corinna Osborne, chief operating officer of Edgewood Tahoe Resort. “Joining Preferred Hotels & Resorts’ Legend Collection places the resort among an exceptional group of independent properties around the world and represents an exciting opportunity to share this remarkable setting with an even broader global audience.”

“Edgewood Tahoe Resort brings together exceptional quality, a strong sense of place, and a truly elevated guest experience in a way that aligns seamlessly with the Legend Collection,” said Dan Coyle, executive vice president of the United States and Canada for Preferred Hotels & Resorts. “From its iconic lakefront location to its thoughtful design and commitment to sustainability, we’re thrilled to welcome Edgewood Tahoe into Preferred Hotels & Resorts’ most distinguished collection.”