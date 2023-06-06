SAN MATEO, California—Aavgo announced an agreement with the Econo Lodge Franchise Association (EFLA) to offer its Smart Reception capabilities at the more than 700 Econo Lodge hotels across the United States and Canada. The partnership allows Econo Lodge owners to provide guests with a personalized check-in experience.

Aavgo’s Smart Reception kiosk connects guests with a front-desk agent who helps manage operations at a single property. Real-time response agents are available to care for guests at check-in, and Aavgo’s platform offers all Econo Lodge hotels a contactless solution.

With Smart Reception, guests get the services offered by a traditional front desk, such as check-in, receiving room keys, and speaking with a remote agent, which properties can provide without diverting resources away from hotel operations.

Aavgo’s remote agents provide a full scope of critical guest services. Through Smart Reception, remote front-desk agents can also provide assistance with administrative and clerical tasks, freeing onsite hotel workers to focus on guest interactions. The flexibility and breadth of the Aavgo solution are timely for hotel owners in the current environment, in which staffing resources are tighter and costly.

“We are excited to partner with Aavgo to welcome their remote front-desk technology to Econo Lodge,” said Pradip Patel, president of the ELFA. “This technology is helping hotel operators remain efficient and profitable in an environment that is increasingly competitive. Using Aavgo, our hoteliers will be positioned for success despite the many challenges limiting operations across hospitality.”

“Our recent agreement with the Econo Lodge Franchise Association is helping more hoteliers than ever take their tech edge to a new level in a hospitality labor market that is still in recovery,” said Mrunai Desai, founder and CEO of Aavgo. “We are pleased to provide state-of-the-art, remote front desk support systems to any and all Econo Lodge hotels, giving guests access to a fully contactless stay experience while reducing the operational burden on hoteliers. Our certified and trained agents can perform any action associated with the front desk, including responding to guests, answering online reviews, and even managing night audit processes.”