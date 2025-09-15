Finance & DevelopmentDevelopmentECHO Suites Extended Stay by Wyndham Sterling Opens
ECHO Suites Extended Stay by Wyndham Sterling Opens

By LODGING Staff
ECHO Suites Extended Stay by Wyndham Sterling
Photo Credit: ECHO Suites Extended Stay by Wyndham Sterling

RICHMOND, Virginia—Sandpiper, LLC announced the opening of its ECHO Suites Extended Stay by Wyndham in Sterling, Virginia. The hotel was developed from the ground up by Sandpiper and represents the third ECHO Suites hotel in its portfolio. The hotel opened during the last week of August.

Carter Rise, founder and chief executive officer of The Sandpiper Companies, said, “The entire Sandpiper team is excited to be opening our third ECHO Suites by Wyndham property. Guests love our first two properties, and we are confident they will feel the same about this one. The Sterling market is diverse and rapidly growing, and this new extended stay hotel fills a vital need.”

Sandpiper Hospitality will manage the day-to-day operations of the hotel. SH has a growing portfolio of nearly 70 hotels under management. Sandpiper now owns 42 properties across eight brands located in twelve states.

