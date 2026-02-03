Duetto Appoints Olly Lynch as Chief Marketing Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, California—Duetto announced the appointment of Olly Lynch as chief marketing officer (CMO). Previously serving as senior vice president of global marketing, Lynch’s advancement to CMO signals a strategic shift as Duetto scales its global operations. Lynch will focus on ensuring that Duetto’s capabilities are reflected across brand, product marketing, and go-to-market (GTM) strategies.

“My mission is simple: to take Duetto from being the tool revenue teams love to the platform the hospitality industry relies on,” said Lynch. “The future of hospitality performance goes beyond RevPAR. Duetto is uniquely positioned to help the industry adopt a more complete view of performance, one that incorporates revenue and profit — and gives hoteliers the systems they need to act on it.”

Lynch brings over a decade of experience leading marketing and growth transformation across SaaS, enterprise technology, and product-led businesses.

Before joining Duetto, Lynch spent four and a half years at Travelpor. His experience also includes leadership roles at tech startups such as Lickd and Paytently. Additionally, Lynch led global digital strategies at marketing agencies for enterprise tech companies such as Fujitsu, Motorola, and Thomson Reuters.

“Olly’s expertise will be crucial as we lead the next era of hospitality optimization,” said Alex Zoghlin, chief executive officer of Duetto. “His track record of building distinctive, credible global brands and driving frictionless product adoption is exactly what Duetto needs as we expand our footprint and help customers improve overall performance.”

Lynch marks the third in a series of strategic executive hires (including CPO Kartik Yellepeddi and CTO Robert Matsuoka) designed to accelerate the evolution of Duetto’s RP-OS.