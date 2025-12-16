SAN FRANCISCO, California—Duetto announced its first global event: PERFORM, a summit dedicated to revenue and profit performance for hotels. The event will take place on Thursday, April 16, 2026, at the Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort in Florida, bringing together hotel innovators, technology partners, and industry leaders around the world.

“Profit is the new priority, yet many hoteliers are still asking what comes next,” said Alex Zoghlin, chief executive officer at Duetto. “PERFORM will bring real conversations about what’s working, what’s changing, and how hotels can build more resilient commercial strategies. This summit is about learning from one another, challenging old assumptions, and exploring the practical steps that drive true performance. It’s designed for all hospitality professionals ready to elevate their strategy, whether they are Duetto customers or not.”

Event Details

As the hospitality industry shifts from room revenue optimization to total revenue and profitability, PERFORM is designed to provide clarity, direction, and practical strategies for what comes next.

Attendees will gain access to:

Thought leadership from global voices shaping the future of hospitality and technology.

Interactive workshops and hands-on product sessions designed to help hoteliers maximize performance within their own organizations.

Networking and evening events that bring together hotel leaders

Exclusive insights into Duetto’s product roadmap

PERFORM is designed for commercial leaders of hotels. Attendees will hear first-hand stories from peers who have tested new ideas, navigated difficult decisions, and are willing to share both their results and their process. While the event is hosted in Florida, a global turnout of attendees is anticipated, with an international roster of speakers who will participate throughout the program.