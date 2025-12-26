Retreat Hotels & Resorts announced the opening of its new Fairfield by Marriott / TownePlace Suites dual-branded hotel on the Georgia National Fairgrounds & Agricenter in Perry, GA.

The 129-key hotel comprises two brands under one roof, with 66 TownePlace Suites by Marriott keys and 63 Fairfield by Marriott keys. The property includes 1824 Kitchen & Bar, complimentary breakfast, a large pool and spa, a fitness center, guest laundry, and electric vehicle charging stations. Inspired by agrarian themes and horse culture, the hotel is custom-designed to complement the Fairgrounds.

The hotel is situated on the Fairgrounds and connected via an air-conditioned corridor to the Miller-Murphy-Howard Conference Center. The property is the first Marriott in the Perry market and the only Marriott hotel within a 15-mile radius. The Fairgrounds, 100 miles south of Atlanta and proximate to the Robins Air Force Base, attracts more than one million visitors per year.

“We’re so proud of this hotel—the stunning vision came to life. You have to see it to believe it,” said JJ Singh, president of Retreat Hotels & Resorts. “We’re grateful for our partnership with the Fairgrounds, the City of Perry, Marriott, and our design and construction partners. Together we did something amazing.”

“This has been a long time coming,” said Stephen Shimp, Fairgrounds executive director. “We have now have a world-class hotel to complement our operations. I’ve seen the team at Retreat hard at work, on-site, and going over every detail. We thank them and our team at the Fairgrounds for achieving this milestone.”

“The Fairfield by Marriott/TownePlace Suites is an exciting addition for Perry and the Georgia National Fairgrounds,” said Mayor Randall Walker. “It reflects strong partnerships and thoughtful growth that will support tourism, major events, and our local economy for years to come.”