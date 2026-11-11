TAMPA, Florida—DSH Hotel Advisors announced that Dennis S. Hopper, CCIM, managing principal, Randy B. Taylor, senior vice president, investments, and Sam Subodh Patel, vice president, investments, arranged the sale of the 99-room Holiday Inn Express & Suites Jacksonville – Town Center in Jacksonville, Florida. DSH Hotel Advisors represented the seller, Fox Jacksonville, LLC, and the buyer in the transaction.

Following the acquisition, the Holiday Inn Express & Suites Jacksonville – Town Center will be managed by Genuine Hospitality, which will oversee the property’s ongoing operations.

Statements From Leadership

Dennis Hopper, managing principal & founder, said, “The sale of the Holiday Inn Express & Suites JAX Town Center is a great example of our firm’s focus on upper-midscale and upscale hotel transactions. This asset achieved a healthy $18.5M sale price due to the high barrier to entry location, strong cash flow, and substantial upside potential. Our national buyer reach, combined with a team of highly experienced professionals who truly understand the hotel industry, allows us to deliver exceptional results for the clients we represent.

Sam Patel, vice president, investments, said, “Our team is pleased to have represented the seller in the successful sale of the Holiday Inn Express & Suites Jacksonville – Town Center. Despite a challenging transaction environment, our competitive marketing process generated exceptionally strong investor interest and multiple offers, ultimately resulting in a successful sale to a qualified out-of-state hospitality investor. This transaction highlights our firm’s ability to navigate complex market conditions and deliver favorable outcomes for our clients.”

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Randy Taylor, senior vice president, investments, said, “This transaction highlights our strong presence in Florida and our ability to deliver results in a softer market, achieving a sale price of approximately $186,000 per key. We generated interest from multiple buyers and secured multiple offers, ultimately aligning with the seller’s goals while providing the buyer with a cash-flowing asset at closing. We continue to work with several investors actively seeking similar hotel properties throughout Florida.”

Property Details

Built in 2019, the five-story, 99-room Holiday Inn Express & Suites Jacksonville – Town Center is located just off Interstate 295 in one of Jacksonville’s prominent commercial and retail corridors. The interior-corridor hotel includes an outdoor swimming pool, a fitness center, a business center, meeting facilities, guest laundry, and complimentary electric vehicle charging stations.

The hotel benefits from its proximity to St. Johns Town Center, Topgolf Jacksonville, iFLY Indoor Skydiving, and the University of North Florida, along with access to Mayo Clinic, Jacksonville’s beaches, and the broader metropolitan area.