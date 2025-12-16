NEWTON, Massachusetts—Sonesta International Hotels Corporation (Sonesta) announced the opening of Dry Creek Inn, MOD Collection by Sonesta, a 103-room hotel in Healdsburg, California.

“We are thrilled to open Dry Creek Inn, MOD Collection by Sonesta,” said Keith Pierce, Sonesta’s executive vice president and president of franchise & development. “The MOD soft brand has taken off since its debut in 2023, providing owners quick conversion timelines, flexible brand standards, and a tie to local culture and aesthetic in property design. This property furthers Sonesta’s presence in Northern California in an impactful and significant way and specifically provides accommodation in Sonoma County as another in-demand destination for our Sonesta Travel Pass members to earn and redeem points.”

“The opening of Dry Creek Inn, MOD Collection by Sonesta is our first property with Sonesta and third in Sonoma Wine Country,” said Aaron Krug, owner of Dry Creek Inn, MOD Collection by Sonesta. “Sonesta’s family ownership roots greatly resonated with us as owners and we are proud to align with a growing hotel company with a family feel. We look forward to building on this property’s legacy on the West Coast.”