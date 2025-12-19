Drury Plaza Hotel Lincoln Downtown Opens

ST. LOUIS, Missouri—Drury Hotels announced the opening of the first Drury location in Nebraska, the Drury Plaza Hotel Lincoln Downtown. The new hotel includes 210 guestrooms, flexible meeting space, and on-site dining.

The Drury Plaza Hotel Lincoln Downtown is located in downtown Lincoln, providing a centrally located option for business and leisure travelers. The hotel offers a variety of guestrooms and two-room suites and is within walking distance of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Memorial Stadium, the Haymarket district, and the Sheldon Museum of Art. Guests can also enjoy a quick drive to Lincoln attractions, including the Nebraska State Capitol, Sunken Gardens, and Lincoln’s Children’s Zoo.

“We look forward to greeting guests at our first hotel in the beautiful state of Nebraska,” said Chuck Drury, chief executive officer of Drury Hotels. “Our new hotel offers travelers a centralized location, making it easy for them to enjoy everything Lincoln has to offer, from Cornhuskers football games to the scenic parks and vibrant culture of Nebraska’s capital city. Our Lincoln team is ready to warmly welcome guests with our award-winning service.”

Property Details

The new Drury Plaza Hotel offers more than 2,400 square feet of versatile meeting space, including two meeting rooms that can accommodate up to 288 attendees. The hotel will also offer the Meetings with More program, which includes free Wi-Fi in meeting rooms for all attendees, no food-and-beverage minimums, and a flexible cancellation policy that allows groups to use a portion of their cancellation fee toward a future event at any Drury hotel.

The new Drury Plaza Hotel has 210 guest rooms, offering queen, king, and suite accommodations. The hotel’s range of amenities includes free Wi-Fi throughout the hotel, 24-hour business and fitness centers, and an indoor pool and spa. A variety of on-site dining options, including a complimentary hot breakfast and dinnertime snacks and beverages at Drury’s signature 5:30 Kickback, is available as well. The Kitchen + Bar, a late-night dining option, offers casual dishes, quick bites, handcrafted cocktails, and other beverages. The new hotel also offers a Guest Market in the lobby and parking options for overnight guests.

The hotel will employ 55 full-time and part-time team members, with General Manager Megan Clark leading the team.