ST. LOUIS, Missouri—Drury Hotels announced that its newest Drury Plaza Hotel is under construction in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The Drury Plaza Hotel Chattanooga Downtown is now accepting reservations for November 2027 and beyond. The property is situated within walking distance of the Tennessee Aquarium, Hunter Museum of American Art, Creative Discovery Museum, and the Walnut Street Bridge. The hotel is only 20 minutes from Lookout Mountain and the Chattanooga Airport.

The hotel includes 196 guestrooms and 2,500 square feet of flexible meeting space, and it offers a range of amenities, including hot breakfast, dinnertime snacks and drinks at Drury’s signature 5:30 Kickback, and WiFi. Guests can also dine on-site at The Kitchen + Bar, open late every night in the lobby.

“We are proud to expand our award-winning hospitality in Tennessee with our newest hotel in downtown Chattanooga,” said Chuck Drury, CEO of Drury Hotels. “Situated in the heart of the city and near the most popular attractions, we look forward to welcoming guests with the service, comfort, and value they have come to expect from Drury Hotels.”

Guest Amenities

The Drury Plaza Hotel Chattanooga Downtown will offer guests a wide range of amenities, including:

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Free hot breakfast

Free dinnertime snacks and beverages at Drury’s signature 5:30 Kickback

Free WiFi throughout the hotel

24-hour business and fitness centers

On-site parking

Indoor pool and spa

Kitchen + Bar late-night dining option, including casual meals, handcrafted cocktails, and other beverages

Guest Market and 24-hour coffee service in the lobby

Flexible Meeting Space for Business and Group Travelers

With versatile meeting space that accommodates up to 240 attendees across 2,500 square feet, the Drury Plaza Hotel Chattanooga Downtown offers group and meeting travelers flexibility through Drury’s Meetings with More program.